NTT Data, a provider of digital business and IT services, has launched its smart AI agent, a system designed to facilitate the adoption of Generative AI (gen AI).

In a release, the company projects $2 billion in revenue from smart AI agent-related activities by 2027.

NTT Data noted that smart AI agent performs autonomous task extraction, organization and execution based on user instructions. It is intended to reduce the workload of human teams by automating time-consuming processes, with the goal of improving efficiency and enabling quicker deployment of Generative AI applications across industries.

Yutaka Sasaki, president and CEO of NTT Data, said: “The launch of our smart AI agent is a direct response to the growing demand for tools that unlock the full potential of Generative AI. At NTT Data, we’re committed to pioneering innovation that drives enterprise success. Smart AI agent is designed to ease operational burdens, drive adoption, and help businesses realize the true value of AI technology.”

The company also highlighted that the system is already being used in industries such as automotive, where it supports data analysis for DevOps, banking, where it improves regulatory reporting and manufacturing, where it streamlines marketing cycles.

NTT Data also stated that the main geatures of the smart AI agent are:

-Task Planning: Automates workflows by dividing them into smaller, manageable components.

-Multi-Agent Collaboration: Allows multiple AI systems to work together for greater efficiency.

-Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG): Performs contextual searches within corporate data to improve output accuracy.

-Agent Ops: Extracts and validates data from business documents to enhance operational processes.

-User-in-the-Loop (UITL): Expected in March 2025, this feature will use user feedback to adjust and refine workflows automatically.

NTT Data’s new solution includes consulting, implementation and support services to help businesses integrate the system. NTT Data also said it offers both public and private cloud options to meet varying security and compliance requirements.

According to NTT Data, its new smart AI agent also aims to address global labor shortages by automating repetitive tasks, enabling employees to concentrate on more strategic work.

The initial rollout is planned for the U.S., China and select European countries, with broader availability expected for a second phase.