Four major AI infrastructure investments so far in 2025

With investments in the field of AI infrastructure ramping up, here are some of the key investments announcements by a number of tech giants since the beginning of the year with the aim of boosting AI infrastructure capacity to handle new AI-driven applications.

CoreWeave’s Strategic Expansion with OpenAI

AI cloud provider CoreWeave has secured a major deal with OpenAI, reinforcing its position in the AI infrastructure market. The agreement, valued at up to $11.9 billion, will enhance OpenAI’s computing power for training and deploying advanced models. As part of the deal, OpenAI will also acquire $350 million in CoreWeave stock.

Michael Intrator, CoreWeave’s co-founder and CEO, emphasized the company’s growing role in AI: “This partnership underscores CoreWeave’s ability to deliver high-performance infrastructure, supporting cutting-edge AI innovations.” OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman stated that CoreWeave complements OpenAI’s existing partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle and the Stargate joint venture with SoftBank.

CoreWeave, backed by Nvidia, is preparing to go public on the Nasdaq. Its revenue surged over 700% in 2024, reaching $1.92 billion, with Microsoft accounting for more than 60% of its earnings.

Alibaba’s massive AI and cloud investment

China’s tech giant Alibaba has announced a substantial investment of CNY380 billion ($52.4 billion) in AI and cloud computing over the next three years. This marks the largest private-sector investment in computing infrastructure within China.

According to South China Morning Post, the initiative aligns with broader national strategies to enhance AI capabilities. Alibaba’s CEO Eddie Wu Yongming highlighted the company’s intent to boost spending in AI and cloud computing, reflecting industry-wide shifts toward AI-driven expansion. Analysts believe this investment signals Alibaba’s push beyond e-commerce, reinforcing cloud and AI as its primary growth drivers.

Iliad’s $3 billion AI infrastructure plan

French telecom group Iliad has committed €3 billion ($3.09 billion) to AI-focused infrastructure, emphasizing data centers and computing power. Its subsidiary OpCore, which operates 13 data centers, will receive €2.5 billion to solidify its position as a European leader in hyperscale AI data centers.

To accelerate this expansion, Iliad has partnered with private equity firm InfraVia, securing several hundred megawatts of capacity in the short term, with plans to scale to multiple gigawatts across Europe.

Through Scaleway, its cloud computing division, Iliad has established the largest commercially available AI computing resource in Europe, offering access to nearly 5,000 high-performance GPUs. Major AI companies, including Mistral AI and Photoroom, already utilize Scaleway’s infrastructure.

Microsoft’s $80 billion AI infrastructure push

Microsoft is set to invest $80 billion in data centers tailored for AI workloads in fiscal 2025, with over half of the expenditure focused in the U.S.

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, said: “The U.S. leads the global AI race due to private capital and innovation from American enterprises of all sizes.” The company’s AI investments span partnerships with OpenAI, collaborations with firms like Anthropic and xAI and advancements in its own AI-driven software platforms.

These massive investments from CoreWeave, Alibaba, Iliad and Microsoft highlight the ongoing AI infrastructure boom. As AI applications demand higher compute power, the competition for scalable, high-performance data centers is intensifying.