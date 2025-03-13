AI infrastructure daily update — news from AWS, SK Telecom and more

In this update, RCR Wireless News highlights some of the top news you need to know in the field of AI infrastructure

As AI technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, companies and governments worldwide are ramping up investments in data centers and computing power to support AI-driven innovations. The latest developments included in this update highlight a global surge in AI infrastructure spending, with major tech firms and telecom companies securing strategic partnerships and committing billions to expand their capabilities.

AWS expands in Ohio with a $1 billion investment

AWS is strengthening its cloud and AI presence with a $1 billion investment in a new data center in Marysville, Ohio. This project is part of a larger $10 billion commitment by 2030, positioning Ohio as a key AI infrastructure hub due to its cost advantages and reliable energy grid. AWS expects to begin operations at the new facility by 2027.

SK Telecom partners with Schneider Electric for AI data centers

SK Telecom and Schneider Electric are joining forces to develop hyperscale AI data centers in Korea. Their collaboration will focus on Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) systems, including advanced cooling and security solutions. SK Telecom plans to integrate these technologies into SK Group’s AI data centers and expand their joint solutions globally.

Deloitte says Southeast Asia must accelerate AI infrastructure development

Deloitte’s latest report warns that Southeast Asia risks falling behind in the global AI race without urgent investment in AI infrastructure and data centers. The report urges national governments, investors and tech firms to implement clear regulations, attract global players and establish AI-ready ecosystems. Without swift action, economic growth and national security could be at risk.

Major AI infrastructure investments in 2025

In another article, RCR Wireless News has highlighted some of the major investments in the AI infra field so far this year. CoreWeave has secured a deal with OpenAI worth up to $11.9 billion, strengthening its role in AI cloud services. The agreement will provide OpenAI with additional computing power for training advanced models, while OpenAI will acquire $350 million in CoreWeave stock.

Meanwhile, Alibaba is making China’s largest private-sector investment in computing infrastructure, pledging CNY380 billion ($52.4 billion) over three years to AI and cloud development. This aligns with national strategies to enhance AI capabilities, signaling Alibaba’s shift from e-commerce to AI and cloud computing as primary growth drivers.

Also, French telecom group Iliad is investing €3 billion ($3.09 billion) to expand AI-focused infrastructure, with €2.5 billion allocated to its OpCore data center division, while Microsoft recently announced it is investing $80 billion in AI-driven data centers in fiscal 2025, with over half of the spending focused in the U.S.

These developments underscore the intensifying competition in AI infrastructure. Companies are investing heavily to secure the computing power needed for next-generation AI applications, while governments are recognizing the strategic importance of data centers.