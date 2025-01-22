The initial AI investment is expected to be $100 billion, but the White House noted it could end up being five times that amount

One of President Donald Trump’s first actions in his reclaimed role was the announcement of a joint venture (JV) investing up to $500 billion for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with partners OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the new entity, dubbed Stargate, the “most important project of this era.” The plan is to build out AI data centers, as well as the electricity needed to run them, in Texas. The initial investment is expected to be $100 billion, but the White House noted it could end up being five times that amount.

Altman, as well as SoftBank’s CEO Masayoshi Son and Oracle’s co-founder Larry Ellison, commented that Trump was an integral piece to getting this project off the ground, despite the fact that the data centers are already under construction, a point confirmed by Ellison, who shared this week that 10 have already been built.

In December, SoftBank’s Son, committed to a $100 billion investment in U.S. AI efforts over the next four years.

Additional Stargate partners include Microsoft Arm, NVIDIA and technology investor MGX. OpenAI further shared that it will “closely collaborate” with Oracle and NVIDIA to “build and operate” the large-scale computing system, as well as further its existing partnership with Microsoft to increase its “consumption of Azure.”