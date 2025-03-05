Telkomsel, ZTE expand AI-powered network collaboration

Telkomsel and ZTE will work on AI-powered network management tools, including the introduction of what it claims to be the industry’s first AI-native baseband

BARCELONA—Indonesia’s largest telecommunications provider Telkomsel and Chinese vendor ZTE Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on deploying AI-based network solutions, 5G-LAN and private network infrastructure to improve broadband services and support digitalization in various industries.

As part of the MoU, signed during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, Telkomsel and ZTE will work on AI-powered network management tools, including the introduction of what it claims to be the industry’s first native AI baseband. This technology is designed to enhance energy efficiency, improve service quality and introduce AI-based Operations & Maintenance (O&M) capabilities, according to the Chinese vendor. The companies will also collaborate on 5G-LAN and FTTR-B (Fiber to the Room-Business) solutions to improve enterprise connectivity.

With the aim of supporting the adoption of private broadband networks, the pair will introduce an ultra-compact private network solution that integrates a NodeEngine card, reducing additional infrastructure requirements. The solution is aimed at improving efficiency, security and productivity across different industries.

Indra Mardiatna, CTO of Telkomsel, said: “This strategic collaboration with ZTE enables us to integrate AI-driven solutions and cutting-edge network technologies to offer smarter and more adaptive connectivity, meeting the evolving needs of both individuals and enterprises in Indonesia.”

“ZTE believes that technology should address real-world challenges, both in industrial-scale operations and for end consumers. Through this collaboration, we bring AI-driven innovations, 5G-LAN, and more efficient private network solutions to help industries in Indonesia optimize their operations and drive sustainable business growth,” said Mei Zhonghua, senior vice president of ZTE.

Both companies also noted they plan to continue working on network modernization and improved connectivity in Indonesia.

In November, Telkomsel partnered with ZTE to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based solution to enhance the performance of its 4G/LTE services in Makassar and Kendari regions.

The vendor noted that the solution optimizes network efficiency without requiring additional hardware. The system allows Telkomsel to automatically fine-tune network parameters —like speed and power management — to support resource-heavy activities such as video streaming and gaming. It also contributes to reducing operational expenses by improving energy efficiency.

Network testing in Makassar and Kendari had demonstrated notable improvements: Video buffering has dropped by 15%, download speeds are up by 11% and webpage load times have accelerated by almost 30%, according to ZTE.

Beyond enhanced performance, Self-Adaptive Feedback technology includes energy-saving capabilities that automatically shift base stations to low-power modes during off-peak periods. This has led to a 15% improvement in power efficiency and an 8% reduction in energy usage, cutting operational costs.