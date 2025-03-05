YOU ARE AT:5GTelefónica urges Europe to allow telecom consolidation
Telefonica
Image: RCR Wireless News

Telefónica urges Europe to allow telecom consolidation

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GCarriersNetworks

The CEO of Telefónica said it is time to allow major European telecom companies to consolidate and grow to build technological capacity

BARCELONA—Spanish telco Telefónica has urged European authorities to enable consolidation in the telecommunications sector, allowing operators to scale up and strengthen their technological capabilities.

During a keynote session at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, Telefónica’s Executive Chairman Marc Murtra, said: “It is time to allow major European telecom companies to consolidate and grow to build technological capacity. This step can reinforce European strategic autonomy, unlock productivity and improve people’s lives,” he added.

Murtra acknowledged that such a shift would require telecom operators to adapt, focus on their core strengths and operate efficiently. “But we won’t be the only ones who need to adapt,” he noted. “The European Commission, EU member states, regulators and others must adjust their regulations and objectives to allow technological and telecom consolidation.” Otherwise, he warned, “Europe’s position in the world will continue to decline, and it will lose the ability to determine its own future.”

Murtra highlighted the historic role of the telecommunications sector in driving Europe’s technological progress and stressed the potential of next-generation ultra-broadband networks and cloud-based architectures.

However, he argued that realizing this potential would require economies of scale and capacity to “achieve major breakthroughs in Europe.” He pointed out that “excessive fragmentation in Europe’s technology, media and telecommunications [TMT] sector, overregulation and low profitability have held the region back, leaving it technologically behind.”

During his speech, he also compared Europe’s telecom landscape with that of the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. Murtra noted that those regions have benefited from more favorable conditions, allowing companies to grow to a scale that fosters innovation and technological development. “We can say without hesitation that we are now in a new era where giant tech companies are once again driving rapid change. These giants operate as dominant players in near-monopolistic markets, have deep expertise and are far more capable than they were 20 years ago. All of these companies are based in the United States and China,” he said, underscoring the urgency for Europe to advance in this space.

Previous article
The future of telecom Part 3: Navigating the evolving regulatory landscape and the push toward sustainability (Reader Forum)
Next article
Telkomsel, ZTE expand AI-powered network collaboration

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats