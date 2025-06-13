Temasek joins Microsoft, BlackRock to develop AI infra

Temasek is joining the AI Infrastructure Partnership, which aims to mobilize up to $100 billion in the AI infra field

In sum – what to know:

Temasek backs major AI infra push – Singapore’s Temasek has joined Microsoft- and BlackRock-backed AI Infrastructure Partnership, aiming to develop next-gen data centers and energy systems for AI growth.

$100B goal for AI infrastructure – The AI Infrastructure Partnership plans to mobilize up to $100 billion, including debt, to expand U.S.-focused AI data centers and power systems.

Tech giants – New members including Temasek, Kuwait Investment Authority, Nvidia and xAI strengthen one of the world’s most ambitious AI infrastructure initiatives.

Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek has joined a consortium supported by Microsoft, BlackRock and tech investor MGX to expand global artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to a Reuters report.

Temasek is now part of the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), which also includes BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners, according to a BlackRock’s recent investor day presentation slides.

Launched in September last year, AIP aims to initially invest over $30 billion in AI-focused infrastructure projects. It is considered one of the most ambitious global efforts to develop data centers and energy assets required to support AI applications.

The report noted that the consortium plans to mobilize up to $100 billion, including debt financing, with investments primarily targeting the United States.

Temasek’s entry follows the recent participation of the Kuwait Investment Authority, which joined the AI infra consortium earlier this month. Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund was the first non-founding financial anchor investor to join the initiative.

Over the past year, AIP has become one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure platforms with the addition of technology partners Nvidia, xAI and Cisco, along with agreements with GE Vernova and NextEra Energy to help accelerate the scaling of energy solutions for AI data centers.

“Temasek’s investment in the AI Infrastructure Partnership reflects our focus on the big shifts and trends of the future,” said Ravi Lambah, Temasek’s head of strategic initiatives.

“AI is potentially the most transformative and impactful technology for all sectors and businesses,” he added.

Schneider Electric, Nvidia accelerate development of AI factories

In other AI infra news, Schneider Electric announced it is collaborating with Nvidia to serve the growing demand for AI-ready infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Schneider Electric and Nvidia are advancing research and development (R&D) initiatives for power, cooling, controls and high-density rack systems to enable the next generation of AI factories across Europe and beyond.

Leveraging its expertise in AI-ready infrastructure, sustainability and grid coordination, Schneider Electric and Nvidia are responding to the European Commission’s “AI Continent Action Plan,” which outlines a shared mission to set up at least 13 AI factories across Europe, while establishing up to five AI gigafactories.

Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, said: “Schneider Electric and Nvidia are not just partners — our teams are driving advanced R&D, co-developing the infrastructure needed to power the next wave of AI factories globally,”

“Together, we’ve seen tremendous success in deploying next-generation power and liquid cooling solutions, purpose-built for AI data centers. This strategic partnership allows us to further accelerate this momentum, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for the AI workloads of tomorrow.”

In support of this announcement, Schneider Electric has also unveiled a suite of AI-ready data center solutions, including new EcoStruxure Pod and Rack Infrastructure. Designed to accelerate AI developments globally, the Prefabricated Modular EcoStruxure Pod Data Center is a scalable, pod-based architecture, enabling rapid AI data center deployment, the company said.

The pair have also co-developed a series of full electrical and liquid cooling-based reference designs as an approved CDU vendor for Nvidia — many of which also include solutions from Motivair’s liquid cooling portfolio, following its acquisition by Schneider Electric in March 2025.

Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen officially launched InvestAI, a €20 billion ($21.4 billion) initiative aimed at transforming Europe into a leading hub for AI innovation. A central part of this initiative is the creation of four large-scale AI gigafactories across the EU. These facilities will be capable of training some of the world’s most complex AI models, using around 100,000 next-generation AI chips each.