Leveraging Ericsson’s joint API venture Aduna, the telcos will deliver network APIs related to end user security

Aduna, an Application Programming Interface (API) joint venture launched in September by Ericsson, Google Cloud and several major global operators, has announced that venture partners AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon are ready to deliver the first advanced network API for Number Verification and SIM Swap in the United States.

“For the first time, three of America’s leading telecom operators are working together to support standardized, open network APIs including by driving interoperability, fostering industry-wide innovation and reshaping the global digital landscape,” Ericsson stated in a press release. “This provides an unprecedented opportunity for developers and enterprises in the U.S., offering a trusted, carrier-grade solution for secure authentication, reducing fraud risks and reliance on costly, fragmented verification methods.”

The availability the Number Verification and SIM Swap network APIs is the result of Aduna’s partnership with Canada’s EnStream LP, the mobile commerce joint venture company owned by Bell Mobility, Rogers and TELUS that is responsible for the development of the two APIs. While Number Verification and SIM Swap are specifically called out in a press release, surrounding language suggest that additional, unnamed APIs have also been integrated into Aduna’s platform.

Number Verification API promises to protect sensitive data, while offering the added customer benefit and ease of password-less, device-based authentication. The API, claimed Ericsson, will mitigate risks like fraudulent SMS activities and streamlining verification processes.

SIM Swap network API will add a critical layer of protection against unauthorized SIM swaps, a common tactic for account takeover fraud. “Together, these advanced APIs can strengthen security measures and set new standards for customer trust and safety,” stated the vendor.

Both APIs are expected to be available this year.

Quotes from AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon execs were, of course, featured in the press release and each highlighted the added value for customers that network APIs can deliver:

“This collaboration makes our network, along with all participating networks, into a platform that offers advanced capabilities, adding significant value for customers across the developer ecosystem.” – Yigal Elbaz, Senior Vice President of Technology and Network CTO, AT&T

“Network APIs such as Number Verification can unlock new features and capabilities that benefit the user experience and protect sensitive data.” – Dan Thygesen, SVP of Product, Partnerships & Growth and Head of Wholesale & Innovation, T-Mobile US

“By leveraging these network APIs, we are unlocking new opportunities for businesses to enhance application capabilities, improve customer experiences and maximize the value of real-time connectivity.” – Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development, Verizon

Aduna officially got its name and its first CEO Anthony Bartolo, who was most recently the COO of Vonage and former executive at Tata Communications, last month. Of the latest development, Bartolo commented: “By making advanced network capabilities more accessible, Aduna empowers developers and businesses to build smarter, more secure, and more efficient digital services. Together with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, we’re setting the stage for global interoperability and driving industry-wide transformation.”