An Application Programming Interface (API) joint venture launched in September by Ericsson, Google Cloud and several major global operators has been given the official name Aduna, as well as its first leader. Anthony Bartolo, most recently the COO of Vonage and former executive at Tata Communications, will assume the role of CEO on January 20.

When first announced, founders stated that the goal of the joint venture was to “combine and sell network APIs on a global scale to spur innovation in digital services.”

The GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative and The Linux Foundation’s CAMARA Project has fostered industry-wide standardization of network APIs, providing increasing excitement around the potential of APIs as a new vector for 5G monetization by enabling the sale of network APIs to hyperscalers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers, system integrators and independent software vendors (ISVs).

“Aduna is at the forefront of the next technology wave. Providing developers with ubiquitous access to open, programmable network functionality through common APIs will empower them to innovate at global hyperscale and drive value creation for enterprises, their customers and the telecom industry,” commented Bartolo. “These new and more advanced applications will create better customer experiences, open new revenue streams, work seamlessly anywhere in the world, and provide businesses with innovative and differentiating ways to operate.”

Aduna, explained Ericsson, honors the union of the group’s partners as it’s derived from the Latin word “for many entities uniting as one.” The Swiss vendor holds 50% of the new entity, which will be headquartered in the United States, while the remaining stake will be divided up amongst operator members, which include América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone.