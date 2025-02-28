Shenzhen, China, 28 February 2025 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, is set to showcase ten groundbreaking innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025. These advancements cover evolving wireless access, the integration of AI technology, and next-gen communication, reflecting ZTE’s commitment to driving industry transformation and enabling a smarter, ultra-connected future.

Product Launch: Unique in the industry, the UBR supports Sub-6GHz 5-band and 6-band in a single box, saving 83% of tower space. Unique M-MIMO: The industry’s first TDD & FDD dual-mode Massive MIMO, doubling Sub-6GHz capacity and enhancing the user experience. Green Pioneer: Super-N 2.0 innovation with constant power amplifier efficiency, achieving energy savings of 35-40%. Indoor eMBB: QCell Pro enables a 5Gbps user experience and qNCR for cost-effective deep coverage with no BBU, no backhaul, and no interference. EcoRural Solution: One radio for one site, with no need for BBU and backhaul, saving 30% of power—a cost-effective solution for remote rural areas. AI Evolution: AIR RAN, a pioneer in heterogeneous integration; AIR Core, a leader in AI-native service and NWDAF-based intelligent planes. AI Agent Factory: Multi-role AI agents are generated in minutes, facilitating intelligent network operations across diverse scenarios. 5G-A New Media: An on-site 4K AR live broadcast demonstrates cutting-edge 5G-A capabilities, <100ms end-to-end service latency, and 99.99999% reliability. 5G-A New Economy: Integrated sensing, communication, and computing empower rich applications for the low-altitude economy and waterway management. 6G Future: Expect 100G throughput, zero latency and jitter, and a distributed intelligent network that powers a ubiquitous AI world.

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2025 or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc25.html

