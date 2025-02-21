Approximately 24,000 employees Prosegur will soon be given access to the Telefónica gen AI virtual assistant solution

Telefónica announced that approximately 24,000 employees at multinational security company Prosegur will soon be given access to its Generative AI (gen AI) virtual assistant. The employees, all located in the Iberian Peninsula and in Latin America, will be able to use the gen AI tool to manage their work environment to improve service and prevent incidents.

Telefónica explained that the gen AI assistant will simply be incorporated into its digital workplace management solution, Smart Workplace All in One, which Prosegur workers in these regions have already been using for the past five years. According to the telco, Workplace All in One delivers the comprehensive and secure management of the entire ecosystem of the workplace.

“Smart Workplace All in One allows Prosegur to offer a solution with unified management and a common governance model for its offices on both sides of the Atlantic, a solution that automates its processes, positively impacting 70% of the activity of the Customer Service Center; it reduces service and waiting times, and improves user satisfaction,” said María Muñoz, director of industry, services and retail at Telefónica Spain. “Now we are going to go a step further and, thanks to AI, in addition to helping to resolve incidents more efficiently, we will be able to improve in preventing them.”

In a statement, the telco said: “In addition to increasing agents’ quality of service, AI will enable them to become more autonomous and grow professionally, giving them more capacity to perform new operational functions as they are freed from more repetitive tasks to focus on those that are complex and provide greater value.” It added that the gen AI assistant will also integrate with various tools to detect recurring anomalous behavior patterns, such as disk capacity problems, slow start-up and other computer performance factors, as well as identify key events like email service failures.