Aramco’s venture arm invests to boost AI expansion

Ori, a U.K.-based start-up with focus on cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI), has secured a strategic investment from Wa’ed Ventures, the venture capital arm of Saudi energy giant Aramco, the former said in a release.

This investment will accelerate Ori’s entry into the Middle East market, beginning with the establishment of a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh in the coming months. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Wa’ed Ventures, a $500 million fund, focuses on backing high-impact technology startups. Ori specializes in enabling large-scale AI model training, inference and deployment, serving major enterprises and AI firms.

Ori highlighted that this investment by Wa’ed Ventures reflects Saudi Arabia’s ambition to strengthen its AI capabilities and foster local innovation, aligning with the country’s Vision 2030 initiative.

Ori’s new Riyadh-based subsidiary will focus on technology localization and talent development, the firm said.

The partnership follows Ori’s recent milestone of becoming one of the first U.K. companies to deploy Nvidia’s H200 chips. Ori has expanded to over 20 locations across North America and Europe. Now, with demand for AI infrastructure surging in the Middle East, the company said it is gearing up for significant regional growth.

Wa’ed Ventures has been actively expanding its global investment portfolio since 2022, targeting innovative companies that can introduce cutting-edge technologies into the Saudi market..

Mahdi Yahya, founder and CEO of Ori, said: “We are excited to welcome Wa’ed Ventures as a strategic investor. This collaboration enables us to scale our AI infrastructure solutions more rapidly in the Middle East, furthering our mission to support businesses and innovators worldwide.”

“Our goal is to support transformative startups that drive technological progress in the region. Ori’s advanced GPU cloud solutions are crucial for scaling AI workloads efficiently, and this partnership will also enhance the computing capabilities available to our AI-focused portfolio companies. We look forward to working together to shape the future of AI-driven computing,” said Muhammed Zeeshan Hassan, CIO of Wa’ed Ventures.

In May 2024, Qualcomm Technologies and Saudi energy firm Aramco had signed an agreement for the joint contribution to connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing technologies for industrial use cases in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement includes accelerating development of the industrial 4G/5G and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) ecosystem, including 450MHz cellular technology as well as the design of hardware, software and services to accelerate the deployment of end-to-end IoT solutions for industrial and enterprise use cases.

In January 2024, Aramco Digital and Intel announced plans to establish what they claim to be Saudi Arabia’s first Open RAN (O-RAN) development center. Aramco Digital is a technology subsidiary of Aramco that aims to drive digital transformation and technological innovation across industries.