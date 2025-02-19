In a recent webinar, industry leaders came together to discuss a game-changing approach to Wi-Fi innovation and convergence: an API-first strategy. The conversation shed light on the pressing challenges Managed Service Providers (MSPs) face today, the increasing demand for vendor-agnostic solutions and the transformative potential of open APIs.

The state of MSPs: Complexity, cost, and vendor Lock-In

The session kicked off with insights with insights as shared as the Chief Analyst at Maravedis. I shared key findings from an MSP survey, which revealed that while 72% of MSPs rely on vendor-managed systems, a staggering number are frustrated by their limitations. Many find these solutions expensive, overly complex and restrictive due to vendor lock-in.

One of the most sought-after capabilities for MSPs is a single-pane-of-glass solution — an integrated dashboard that manages both network and business operations. However, achieving this level of unification has been a significant struggle, requiring costly customizations and substantial R&D investments.

The WBA’s vision for API-first convergence

Bruno Thomas, CTO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), emphasized the importance of interoperability in Wi-Fi and connectivity management. He highlighted WBA’s commitment to establishing standardized APIs that can facilitate seamless integration across networks.

Thomas outlined three key industry trends driving the push for an API-first approach:

Open Roaming & Standardized Onboarding – Simplifying network authentication across different access points and devices. Operator-Managed Wi-Fi – Enabling greater control over network infrastructure without dependence on proprietary vendor ecosystems. Convergence Between Wi-Fi and Cellular – Bridging the gap between Wi-Fi and mobile networks through open APIs and standardized interfaces.

He also introduced WBA’s new MDU (Multi-Dwelling Unit) Connectivity Initiative, which aims to create best-practice deployment guidelines for managed networks in residential and commercial properties.

A new approach: WiBUZ and the ‘Android moment’ for Wi-Fi

Magnus Johansson, CEO of WiBUZ, introduced a revolutionary concept: bringing an ‘Android moment’ to managed Wi-Fi. Just as Android provided an open, interoperable platform for mobile manufacturers, WiBUZ is aiming to do the same for MSPs by integrating diverse hardware vendors under a unified software framework.

Johansson emphasized how WiBUZ provides a white-label, API-driven platform that allows MSPs to break free from vendor lock-in and scale their businesses with confidence. Key advantages of this approach include:

Unified Network Management – Supporting multiple Wi-Fi vendors through a single interface.

– Supporting multiple Wi-Fi vendors through a single interface. Reduced R&D Costs – Eliminating the need for expensive, in-house development teams.

– Eliminating the need for expensive, in-house development teams. Flexible Customization – Allowing MSPs to tailor solutions to their specific needs through WiBUZ’ ‘builders universe.’

– Allowing MSPs to tailor solutions to their specific needs through WiBUZ’ ‘builders universe.’ Accelerated Deployment – Cutting down integration times from months to weeks.

The Jamaica success story: Real-world impact

One of the most compelling case studies shared was the Jamaica Ministry of Education project, where an MSP with no prior Wi-Fi experience successfully deployed 360+ schools with 3,000+ APs in just 90 days. By leveraging WiBUZ’ API-first approach, they integrated multiple Ruckus and TIP Open WiFi hardware vendors, automated deployments, and ensured seamless connectivity for students and educators.

Another vendor lock-in?

The audience expressed concerns about WiBUZ creating another vendor lock-in. Johansson responded that wibipOS is designed to provide flexibility rather than restriction. The platform operates on a membership model with multiple tiers, allowing MSPs to select the level of integration and support that suits their needs. Unlike traditional single-vendor ecosystems, wibipOS enables seamless integration across multiple hardware vendors, offers on-demand R&D resources, and allows for a gradual migration if necessary. MSPs retain control over their hardware choices, data, and long-term strategy, reducing dependency on any one provider, while ensuring scalability and operational efficiency.

Final thoughts

This webinar highlighted the urgent need for greater flexibility and interoperability in managed Wi-Fi. With organizations like WBA driving industry-wide standardization and platforms like WiBUZ enabling API-driven integration, the future of connectivity is more open and innovative than ever before. You can watch the webinar recording.

Interested in learning more? Stay tuned for our next event, and subscribe to our newsletter for ongoing insights into the evolving MSP landscape.