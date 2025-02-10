Samsung Electronics unveils new 6G white paper

Samsung noted that this latest white paper examines key trends shaping 6G standardization and future mobile communications

Samsung Electronics has released a new 6G white paper titled “AI-Native & Sustainable Communication,” exploring the latest advancements in next-generation mobile communication technologies.

Building upon its first 6G white paper, published in July 2020, this latest edition examines key trends shaping 6G standardization and future mobile communications. It highlights evolving market demands, emerging services, critical attributes of 6G and the technologies that will enable its development.

“We are intensifying our 6G research efforts, focusing on AI-enabled communication technologies and sustainable networks,” said Charlie Zhang, senior vice president of Advanced Communications Research Center (ACRC) at Samsung Research. “As the telecommunication industry accelerates 6G standardization this year, Samsung will develop technologies to align with market demands.”

According to Samsung, the transition to 5G-Advanced will enhance existing 5G capabilities while incorporating AI to support new services and use cases—laying the groundwork for 6G technology.

The white paper highlights several key emerging services:

Immersive extended reality (XR): Provides deeply engaging user experiences by seamlessly blending virtual and real-world environments, benefiting industries such as entertainment, healthcare and scientific research.

Digital twin: Uses 6G technology to create virtual representations of physical objects, people and environments, allowing for remote monitoring, problem detection and management.

Massive communication: Connects a vast number of sensors, devices and terminals, enabling automation and smart management of cities, homes and factories.

Ubiquitous connectivity: Expands service areas by enhancing terrestrial network coverage and enabling seamless interaction between terrestrial and non-terrestrial components, such as satellites and high-altitude platforms (HAPS).

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA): Facilitates broadband service delivery over wireless connections, reducing reliance on traditional wired infrastructure and driving telecommunications expansion.

Samsung’s white paper outlines four fundamental characteristics that will define 6G networks:

AI-Native: Embeds AI into all aspects of communication systems, from design and development to network management and operation, to maximize performance.

Sustainable network: Improves energy efficiency for both networks and user devices, lowering operational costs and enhancing user experience.

Ubiquitous coverage: Enhances connectivity by interlinking terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, reducing capital expenditures while improving service reach and quality.

Secure and resilient network: Strengthens security, privacy and resilience to meet the increasing demands of advanced AI and computing technologies anticipated in the 2030s.

Standardization bodies and the telecom industry have been exploring 6G since 2020, with the finalization of 6G standards expected by 2030. This will follow a series of candidate technology developments, evaluations and consensus-building efforts. With timelines from the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) and the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) becoming clearer, 6G research and development is set to accelerate, the Korean vendor said.

Samsung also highlighted that the company remains committed to leading global standardization efforts while leveraging insights gained from 5G commercialization to adapt to evolving market needs.

In November, the company hosted the Silicon Valley Future Wireless Summit, where industry experts discussed the convergence of AI and telecommunications. During the event, Samsung also demonstrated its AI-RAN technologies and Proof of Concept (PoC) results, highlighting the potential of AI-native solutions.