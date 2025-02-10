YOU ARE AT:5GIndus Towers expands its portfolio with 16,000 new towers
Indus Towers

Indus Towers expands its portfolio with 16,000 new towers

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GNetwork InfrastructureTowers

Indus acquired 12,700 towers from Airtel and an additional 3,400 from Bharti Hexacom

Indian tower operator Indus Towers has expanded its portfolio by more than 16,000 towers following agreements with Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom. As part of the transaction, the company acquired 12,700 towers from Airtel and an additional 3,400 from Bharti Hexacom. The total deal is valued at $379 million.

“The Board of Directors have approved the acquisition of passive infrastructure assets/ telecom towers from Bharti Airtel Limited and Bharti Hexacom Limited, by way of slump sale,” Indus stated in a regulatory filing.

A slump sale refers to the sale of a business unit or division as a whole for a single lump sum payment.

As the largest tower operator in India, the tower company manages over 234,000 towers nationwide, along with more than 386,000 colocation sites.

Founded in 2007 by Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Essar and Idea Cellular, Indus Towers emerged from a partnership between these entities, with the latter two merging later. Last month, U.K-based Vodafone Group has finalized the sale of its remaining 3% stake in the Indian company.

The company reported that $105 million from the sale proceeds has been used to fully repay outstanding debts to existing lenders. The remaining $225 million was allocated to increase Vodafone’s ownership in Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea. With this investment, Vodafone’s stake in Vodafone Idea has increased from 22.56% to 24.39%

In December 2024, Vodafone announced plans to divest its remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers through an accelerated book-building process. Earlier in 2024, the telco sold an 18% stake in Indus Towers for a total of $1.78 billion.

Previous article
Samsung Electronics unveils new 6G white paper
Next article
Intel head of data center and AI to be new Nokia CEO

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats