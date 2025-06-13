Inseego and T-Mobile push 5G FWA deeper into the enterprise

Inseego designed its first 5G FWA device exclusively for T-Mobile’s enterprise play

Inseego, the original MiFi innovator, made a bold move into enterprise fixed wireless access (FWA) when it launched the FX4100 at the end of May. The device, an indoor 5G gateway, was designed exclusively for T-Mobile for Business and, according to the companies, underscores a major shift: Wireless is no longer a backup — it’s becoming the primary enterprise connectivity method.

“This is a very big deal, not only for T-Mobile, but for Inseego,” Ryan Sullivan, SVP of Carrier Product Management at Inseego, told RCR Wireless News. “This product signifies our commitment to the fixed wireless space and moving into the enterprise stack with our products.”

The FX4100 is the result of a year-long, co-development process between Inseego and T-Mobile. The result is Inseego’s first device to support 5G SA, 5G Advanced, features like uplink carrier aggregation and full compatibility with network slicing, enabling future application-specific slices across verticals.

“As T-Mobile moves up the stack and aspires to become a full managed solutions provider… they needed something that’s a little bit more business grade,” said Sullivan. “This is a device that really turbocharges T-Mobile’s ability to go and sell in the business segment — not with a failover device, but [as] a primary fixed wireless [solution].”

In an email correspondence with RCR, T-Mobile US echoed that ambition: “The FX4100 enables T-Mobile’s business customers to confidently adopt FWA as their primary connectivity option,” said Chris Melus, VP of Product Management at T-Mobile for Business. “This launch marks a significant milestone in the progression toward the 5G Advanced era.”

A key focus of the FX4100 is ease of use — especially for SMBs without in-house IT staff. The device includes an intuitive on-screen display, supports mesh Wi-Fi for broader indoor coverage and can be professionally managed through Inseego’s cloud platform. “These are dentists, restaurant owners, auto mechanics,” Steve Harmon, Inseego’s Chief Commercial Officer, said. “Their job isn’t setting up wireless networks, so we designed this to be as easy and intuitive as possible.”

Melus highlighted how the device suits businesses with limited installation flexibility. “Think retail locations, doctor’s offices, restaurants… even ‘stores within stores’ like kiosks,” he said. “These stores can’t drill into the wall to set up a fixed connection and aren’t allowed to use the existing infrastructure… so an FWA connection enables them to get up and running quickly and easily without impacting infrastructure. “

Enterprise adoption of cloud services, remote collaboration, and video conferencing is putting more pressure on uplink speeds — traditionally a weak spot in wireless. The FX4100 tackles this with uplink carrier aggregation and 5G SA features.

“We’ve already reached that crossover point where wireless is now outperforming traditional Wi-Fi through fiber licenses,” said Sullivan. “Now it’s about configurability and flexibility.”

T-Mobile recently hit record uplink speeds of 345 Mbps using 5G SA and UL Tx switching. “Enhanced uplink performance ensures smoother video calls, faster file uploads and more responsive cloud applications,” Melus said.

In September, T-Mobile introduced T-Priority, a network slice for first responders and in 2023, announced the first commercial network slice in the U.S. with a dedicated security slice and T-Mobile SASE.

Now, T-Mobile and Inseego are looking ahead to industry-specific configurations. “With each one of these verticals, there is going to be an equipment play,” said Sullivan. “This device gives them the flexibility and longevity to serve all market verticals.”

“Looking forward, T-Mobile remains committed to expanding the potential of network slicing to drive meaningful business outcomes and enhance customer experiences,” said Melus. “Leveraging the only 5G Advanced network in the United States, we are uniquely equipped to scale and innovate with network slicing technology and partners like Inseego, to ensure its transformative benefits reach businesses and consumers nationwide.”

And for Inseego? More enterprise-focused products are in the pipeline, building on the FX4100’s role as a market entry point. “This is really a beachhead for us,” Sullivan said. “We want to be the leader in enterprise FWA, and first-mover advantage matters.”