Dell Technologies expands AI infrastructure deal with CoreWeave

CoreWeave receiving the latest in Dell liquid-cooled servers featuring NVIDIA’s GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip

As the AI infrastructure arms race continues, Dell Technologies has staked out a central role in the booming marketplace. At one end of the AI-enabled edge-to-cloud continuum, Dell is shipping AI-enabled PCs (which received a brand refresh at the recent Consumer Electronics Show), and in the data center, the company is drawing on its partnerships and pedigree to ride a growing wave of capital investment to support present and future demand for AI infrastructure and services.

In December, Dell Technologies announced an expanded partnership with CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure provider specialized in compute-intensive workloads like AI. CoreWeave will start using Dell’s PowerEdge XE9712 server racks sporting NVIDIA’s GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip. CoreWeave is also using Dell IR7000 racks with fully-integrated liquid cooling technology.

Dell COO Jeff Clarke said in a statement, “AI has boundless potential, and Dell is at the epicenter of this revolution. By shopping the first fully-integrated, liquid-cooled Dell IR7000 racks with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, we’ve equipped CoreWeave’s enterprise customers with the speed and scalability to accelerate AI-driven projects.”

CoreWeave has drawn investment from NIVIDA, Cisco, Pure Storage and others, and is planning an initial public offering this year with a valuation of as much as $35 billion, according to reports. The company was founded in 2017.

On January 13, CoreWeave announced the operationalization of two data centers in the United Kingdom. The facilities use NVIDIA H200 GPUs and Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking solutions. The data center in Crawley, U.K., went live in October last year with support from Digital Reality, and the second data center in London’s Docklands area went live in December with support from Global Switch.

In a statement regarding the expanding partnership with Dell Technologies, CoreWeave Chief Strategy Officer Brian Venturo said, “We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI development. Dell Technologies is a strategic partner when it comes to delivering world-class performance at scale, bringing cutting-edge cloud services to market and helping our customers build the next generation of AI applications.”

Liquid-cooled data center infrastructure comes with higher upfront capital costs as compared to more traditional air-cooling methods, but that’s made up for in longer-term opex reduction. Liquid cooling is more efficient than air cooling and can support higher-density rack configurations.