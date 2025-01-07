How to be discovered at shows like MWC25 and CES2025

One of the most often asked questions I get these days is how to punch your way through all the noise and chaos, and be seen and heard? This is asked for trade shows like the upcoming CES 2025, MWC 25 and in fact, the marketplace in general, all year long. So, let me share some thoughts and insights on successful ways companies have managed to do just that.

Today, the industry is very loud and chaotic with lots of competitors all screaming for attention. This high noise level makes it very challenging to rise above and be seen and noticed.

That being said, there are ways that will help you accomplish this goal.

Going to events like MWC 25 and CES 2025 is one way, but it is just the first step. Like in the marketplace, if people do not know you, they don’t look for you. That means you are one of the multitude of companies who want attention, but who are virtually invisible.

You need to find the best way to punch through the noise and be heard

Whether at a trade show or the marketplace, you must find successful ways to punch through the high noise level. To be seen and heard. That’s the only way.

Big, brand name companies have it easier. They don’t need help being noticed. Even so, they too need help.

However, smaller and mid-size companies need all the help they can get.

Most companies simply get lost in the noise and chaos. Then they will wonder what they did wrong.

To me, this problem and solution is clear as a bell.

With trade shows, think of them as purchasing your ticket to the show. However, this is not enough. This is just the first step.

You need to be noticed. To attract attention to your company. Otherwise just being there can be a waste of time and resources.

Realize a trade show does not stand alone. If you pull the camera back, you will notice events like this are just one piece of a larger puzzle.

Marketing well will help you rise above the crowd and be discovered

It’s all about marketing with a capitol “M”. There are countless ways to market your company and raise your visibility and credibility in the marketplace.

You must first decide what the result is that you want.

Do you want potential customers to choose you? Do you want to attract the media to get positive pieces on your company to help you grow? Do you want the marketplace to know you better? Do you want to reach and attract investors or workers? Do you want to be heard over your competitors?

Maybe you want the whole shebang. In fact, most companies do.

This is a tall order, but it can be done. Then once you are successful, you must continue to feed the beast to stay there. This is a never-ending story.

Keep feeding the brand-building and marketing beast

There are countless results you can focus on with your marketing efforts.

As an Industry Analyst, columnist, tech influencer marketing specialist and more, I have played in this sandbox for three decades. Over that time, I have learned plenty about what works and what does not. I have noticed how things have changed over time. And boy how things have changed.

It’s not just about newspapers and magazines any longer. While they are still part of the mix, today so much of the media is online. Just like you are reading this column online. That’s where the eyes go.

Social media is also a new piece of this puzzle. Most companies do not have countless followers on social media. And even if they did, they still need to reach new customers, workers, investors and the media.

That’s why companies work with a variety of influencers with a powerful reach to the different groups of followers that are important in all these categories.

Different types of social media tech influencer marketers

There are many different types of social media influencers.

Some are generalists. They have a large group of followers but are not industry experts. That means the majority of people who are exposed to your messages will not help you. This is more general, like a TV commercial reaching the multitudes.

Others are industry leaders in a variety of industries. Specialists. These influencers have fewer followers, but the ones they have can be like gold to the right companies.

Today, working with a variety of influencers over time is a must to building your brand. Finding the right influencers for you is the challenge.

The truth is most companies use multiple influencers over the long term.

Video interviews are a newer part of this tech influencer marketplace. In these, you can discuss what you like. You can make the points you think are important.

And just like with an interview on CNBC, Fox Business, Schwab Television and others, you can spread recognition of your company name, build your brand and the position it holds in the industry.

Companies need partners to help them grow their brand and be seen

The bottom line is, there have been quite a few changes and new additions to the marketing mix.

It takes partners for smaller and mid-size companies to be successful in getting their message out and building their brand recognition.

Heck, it takes partners for even the largest and most influential companies to continue to be successful.

You must continue to feed the fire to keep it alive. Otherwise, your growth will crest then fall.

CES2025 and MWC25 all companies are trying to capture attention

Next week, at CES 2025 then MWC 25 after that, companies from all over the world are trying to capture the attention of the marketplace.

While there are ways to successfully do this, the big problem is there are countless other companies wanting the same result at these events and on an ongoing basis in the marketplace in general.

Over the years, I have advised companies how to accomplish this goal. That’s why it is important to understand this is just about one event. It’s about an all-encompassing marketing strategy. It’s about developing a plan and building your name and brand recognition.

Countless competitors are all clamoring for attention, just like you

It’s about working with key professionals who can help you in their own way.

This is marketing. This is about public relations, the media, advertising, industry analysts, stock analysts, social media influencer marketing and so much more.

Plus, it all must work together like a symphony. Separate, yet together.

That’s the challenge.

Different companies with different levels of being well-known must have their own, unique strategy.

I can only say so much here in this column. But what I have shared with you is so important to understand.

Just know, being noticed is necessary for most companies to succeed.

Also know, that most companies need help. In fact, every company of every size need help. Even those with a solid CEO and CMO.

Companies cannot do this alone. Remember, marketing is just a game. So, play to win!