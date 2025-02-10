Wireless advertising has had a strong start in 2025. There are offers and initiatives, as always, but the focus on satellite connectivity is new to carrier advertising.

T-Mobile’s super bowl ad

T-Mobile aired this “A New Era in Connectivity” TV ad during the Super Bowl. In the ad, T-Mobile states that it has partnered with Starlink to create “the only space-based network that automatically connects to the phone you already have.” The narrator says that T-Mobile is “inviting anyone on any wireless carrier to experience it for free.” The commercial makes it clear that the offer applies to customers of AT&T and Verizon and that this offer will be in place until July.

T-Mobile even had a rare Sunday press release about its Super Bowl ad and its new offer. It went out just minutes after the ad aired. “T-Mobile Starlink uses specially configured satellites with Direct-to-Cell capabilities orbiting the Earth 200+ miles up in space and traveling at over 17,000 miles per hour to deliver cell phone signals — text messages for now with picture messages, data and voice calls coming later — to and from locations traditional cell towers can’t reach (aka mobile dead zones),” the carrier announced.

Verizon’s satellite-related Grammy ad

Satellite connectivity is a hot topic for wireless advertising so far in 2025. Verizon brought back Paul Marcarelli ‚ who appeared for many years as Verizon’s “Test Man” in TV ads — and paired him with astronaut Buzz Aldrin to showcase Verizon’s satellite messaging capabilities.

This “Conquering Dead Zones with Satellite” TV ad aired during the Grammy Awards broadcast on February 2, but has had few airings beyond this heavily watched awards show. A January 31 Verizon press release detailing Verizon’s satellite connectivity efforts is here.

Strong wireless TV advertising — even before the Super Bowl and the Grammys

Carrier advertising was strong in January — even before the Super Bowl and the Grammys took center stage. Based on data from iSpot, Wave7 Research reported that during the week of January 8-15, all three carriers were among the top three U.S. brands in terms of national TV ad spending. Throughout January, carrier TV ad spending was elevated amid the NFL playoffs.

This “Boomerang: We’ll Pay Your iPhone 16” TV ad was heavily aired by Verizon during January. It pitched Verizon’s $800 phone buyout offer for switchers, which Verizon has also pushed via radio advertising and direct mail, as well as store signage.

What about AT&T and T-Mobile?

AT&T’s advertising in January was dominated by building awareness for the new AT&T Guarantee. There have been several TV commercials for the AT&T Guarantee, including this “Not Guaranteed: QB Accuracy” TV ad, which was AT&T’s top commercial during the second week of January. It features NFL stars Tim Tebow and DeMarcus Ware.

The AT&T Guarantee is also being pitched via billboards. “Count on us,” pitches one such billboard. “Here for you,” pitches another.

Verizon TV advertising was heavy during January, with the carrier ranking third during one week in January among all brands in national advertising, based on data from iSpot. The ranking was sixth place during another week. Verizon is an official sponsor of the NFL, so it is little surprise that heavy Verizon advertising was seen during the NFL Playoffs. During the Super Bowl, cameras often zoomed in on coaches and their headsets had Verizon logos.

In addition to its Super Bowl ad, T-Mobile has also been advertising heavily in early 2025. T-Mobile ranked tenth among all U.S. brands during two weeks checked in January. This “Trade-In: Families Switch and Save” TV ad was aired heavily by T-Mobile during January. It had a lead pitch of “iPhone 16 Pro on us.”

T-Mobile has a long history of ranking among the top ten in outdoor ad spending, based on reporting from the Out-of-Home Advertising Association of America. Localized variants of billboards featuring claims of “America’s largest 5G network” dominated T-Mobile advertising in 2024 and such billboards continue to be seen in 2025.

Seasonally soft prepaid advertising

January is traditionally a soft month for prepaid wireless sales. Holiday sales are in the rear-view mirror and tax season sales do not generally commence before February.

Metro by T-Mobile in late January launched this “Nadayada Island Season 2: Fourth Line Free” TV ad, which pitches “4 free 5G phones” and an offer of the fourth line as free. Boost Mobile in late January launched this “Cuatro Motos” TV ad, which is in Spanish. It pitches the Boost Mobile offer of four free units of the Moto G 5G, plus unlimited data for a family of four at $100/month. Cricket Wireless advertising has been quiet in early 2025.

Straight Talk has two tax season TV ads airing. Airings have been heavy for this “Done Switching Teams” TV ad. The ad pitches “plans starting as low as $25/mo with real unlimited data” as well as “free 5G phones with select plans.” Straight Talk in early February launched this “Do More This Tax Season” TV ad. It pitches a “free 5G phone with select plan activation.”

Summary: Strong start to wireless advertising in 2025

Carrier advertising in early 2025 has been strong, with the Super Bowl, the NFL Playoffs and the Grammys as factors. T-Mobile and Verizon have a new focus on satellite communications for coverage in any location, while AT&T is focused on its AT&T Guarantee initiative, which is designed to give customers assurance of consistent, reliable service. Of course, offers are being pitched, ranging from Verizon’s $800 buyout offer to T-Mobile’s “on us” iPhone offers to new offers as detailed above from Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile. The year is young, but carrier advertising is off to a robust start.

Screen shot from T-Mobile Super Bowl ad that aired on 2/9.

AT&T billboards seen in Houston on 2/4.