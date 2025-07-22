Kagan: How companies use industry analysts, influencers and the media (Analyst Angle)

Executives should understand — and want to win the hearts and minds of — all three

As an Industry Analyst and columnist for several decades, I have attended more client briefings than you can imagine. These are from communications companies in wireless, telecom, cable TV, streaming, broadband and now AI. They all want to convince me, and in fact, everyone that they are the best among their competitors.

Over time, I have watched these industries mature, grow and change. Different companies and technologies have risen and fallen over time. So, allow me to share some thoughts with you to help you win.

Every company needs to work well with the analyst, media and influencer community. If used well, they can help you tell your story and get the rest of the world interested. That can propel your company forward.Every company needs to be able to tell their own story to help investors, customers, workers, the media and more.

Every company has both good and bad stories to tell

That being said, like every other company, you have both good and not so good stories to tell. That’s why you must be in control of the conversation to the good stories, rather than your competitors steering it to the bad ones. Getting the marketplace to focus on the good side is key.

My advice comes from the perspective of an industry analyst and influencer. These are some of the valuable insights I share with clients to help them better understand the path to success.

The first key is to match the needs of all involved. You must understand what these groups are looking for. Help them, so they can help you. There are both similarities and differences between the media, analysts and influencers. Executives should understand — and want to win the hearts and minds of — all three.

Long-term success is a multi-step process.

To be successful, each competitor must rise above the noise and chaos

Another step is to get these groups to focus on and amplify the right stories and the right angles.

To be successful, you must tell the world the story of “why”. Why you are unique. Why the customer, investor and workers should choose you over the competition.

In today’s competitive marketplace, every company needs to share their compelling story.

They need to rise above the industry noise. They need to be seen and heard. That will help you win the hearts and minds of customers, investors, workers and more.

It is important to set the table correctly. To help the marketplace understand your industry and your story from your perspective.

Learn how industry analysts, the media and influencers think

This can not only positively impact your image, but at the same time also shortcut your competition. One side or the other will take this action. Isn’t it better if it’s you?

It is important to understand how these groups think. What they want. And learn and how they can help you. Only a few companies actually succeed at this.

There is an opportunity to build your image, but you must teach the market how to do so. You must be the storyteller, so they don’t look elsewhere. Companies must set up a win-win scenario where both sides benefit. Winning means understanding what all sides want and making sure all are satisfied.

Influencers and industry analysts can help tell a company’s story

Today, there is so much noise in the industry that the marketplace does not know what to believe. They are distracted and look for guidance from different sources. That’s why companies need to cover all their bases. That’s why they need to present their views to these powerful and influential players to influence the marketplace with the right angle.

If successful, this can translate into positive news stories, reports, quotes and recommendations compared to the competition and the industry. This result is wanted by all, but does not happen by itself.

If you don’t inform the marketplace, competitors will do it for you

It is important to understand all the people you need to reach are getting information from someplace. Unless you take charge, their takeaway may not be positive or helpful. Either way, a discussion is being had. Either you or your competitors are educating the marketplace.

Who is better able to educate the marketplace, you or your competitor? The company can either give the market something to focus on, or they will find their own way. And that seldom gets you the results you want. That’s why companies must do a good job of steering the conversation in a positive direction.

Steer the conversation so your key messages are seen and heard

Today, there are more companies competing with new services than ever before. Plus, there are new technologies replacing old ones faster than ever before. As an example, consider how AI is impacting everything. Every competitor needs to be seen and heard clearly with marketing, advertising, public relations and more through all that noise and chaos.

My advice is to reverse the angle. Tell the world about why you are better and how you are directing the changes in your industry. Remember, no company can do it alone. It requires doing business with others who have skills and talents that can help you accomplish your goals.

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity, Mobile, Optimum, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia

There are so many companies who need to reinvigorate their marketing and public relations. Companies like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Altice or Optimum, CenturyLink, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia and countless others in the space

This information is a key to success for both larger and smaller competitors. There are countless companies in every sector who need to do what is being described here. This is just part of the reason why learning to work the right way with Industry Analysts, the media and Influencers can help your company rise above your competition.

Remember, it is important for you to educate the marketplace directly. If not, they will get educated by your competitors and that is not the end result you are looking for.