Deutsche Telekom unifies wholesale operations

German carrier Deutsche Telekom is consolidating its national and international wholesale operations into a new unit called T Wholesale.

In a release, the telco noted that the main aim of this move is to provide customers and partners with enhanced solutions that address the increasing global demand for integrated telecommunications services.

The international wholesale unit, previously known as “Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier,” has been merged with the national wholesale division of Telekom Deutschland to form the T Wholesale division.

Kerstin Baumgart, managing director of T Wholesale, said: “Our customers and partners will gain from our international scope and the synergies it brings. This new structure allows us to address the challenges of an ever-evolving market more effectively. By providing a unified portfolio of services in Germany and abroad, we aim to create a seamless customer experience. Our expertise, technology leadership, and innovative digital solutions are the foundation of sustainable partnerships with our clients.”

By combining national expertise with an international perspective, the new unit will deliver comprehensive support for cross-border solutions, market-specific regulatory compliance and both regional and global access, said Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom’s wholesale business serves over 250 telecom providers and resellers in Germany and more than 900 international customers and partners. These include collaborations with competitors to expand infrastructure and drive digital transformation.

The T Wholesale portfolio features extensive IPX and fiber optic networks, secure point-to-point connections, Ethernet and MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) connectivity, advanced data center services and high-speed in-flight internet. Looking ahead, the unit plans to prioritize innovations in digital communication, artificial intelligence, network APIs, 5G SA, Edge Cloud solutions and strategic partnerships to foster further innovation and transformation.

In October last year, Deutsche Telekom had announced that artificial intelligence (AI) and global economies of scale will be pivotal to its growth strategy over the next few years.

“In recent years, our strategy has made us the undisputed number one in Europe. We have achieved or even exceeded nearly all of our targets and are now worth more than all our peers on our domestic continent combined. We will build on this position in the future, for example, by further intensifying the use of artificial intelligence,” said Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, during the company’s Capital Markets Day event in Bonn, Germany.

By 2027, Deutsche Telekom expects to generate more than €15 billion (currently $15.6 billion), which will provide the flexibility to either increase its stake in T-Mobile US or repurchase additional shares, while also allowing for greater strategic flexibility in general.

The European operator aims to drive future growth by enhancing its business model to become more data-driven and automated. Deutsche Telekom plans to intensify its use of AI, particularly to streamline customer support processes. This includes using AI for automated identification, documentation and faster information processing.

Deutsche Telekom also emphasized its goal of leveraging global economies of scale across its 300 million customers worldwide. The telco plans to capitalize on globally-available services and API-based IT platforms hosted in the cloud, utilizing global ICT solutions and partnerships to further drive efficiency and growth.

In terms of its 5G network, the company aims to expand coverage from the current 78% to 95% across its European footprint by 2027. Deutsche Telekom also plans to boost revenue by increasing market share and expanding its portfolio, which will include fixed-network substitution, 5G campus solutions and network slicing.