The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Linux Foundation, that formally outlines the two groups’ intent to work together on “progress toward open, intelligent, and sustainable next-generation network architectures, including 5G and 6G.”

Susan Miller, president and CEO of ATIS, said that by aligning with Linux Foundation Networking and other open RAN software projects hosted by Linux Foundation, “we are combining the strengths of open standards and open source to accelerate deployment of secure, sustainable and intelligent next-generation networks.”

“The Linux Foundation and its associated projects across LF Networking and beyond are committed to building a globally interoperable, open ecosystem that enables innovation across the entire networking stack — from RAN to core to edge,” said Arpit Joshipura, GM for Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. “This collaboration with ATIS enables us to bring the best of open source and standards together to advance 5G/6G, promote secure development practices, and engage a broader ecosystem.”

For a separate but semi-related discussion on 6G standards development, check out a new RCR Wireless News webinar from this week, featuring experts from the Next G Alliance (which is part of ATIS), Cohere Technologies and Viavi Solutions.

In other test news:

–WLAN Pi has launched WLAN Pi Go, a portable platform for Wi-Fi analysis and testing, including packet capture, passive scans, spectrum analysis and device profiling — plus the ability for engineers to build their own apps or utilities.

–Silicon Labs said that its Series 3 Secure Vault security subsystem on its new SiXG301 system-on-chip has achieved the world’s first PSA Level 4 certification from PSA Certified. The PSA Level 4 designation was introduced to address increasingly sophisticated physical-layer attacks on embedded IoT devices and “validates resilience against laser fault injection, side-channel attacks, microprobing, and voltage manipulation — threats once considered theoretical but now part of the evolving reality,” Silicon Labs explained.

Silicon Labs’ testing and validation was supported by Keysight Technologies.

–Keysight also announced this week that it scored a win with security company Fortinet, which used Keysight’s BreakingPoint QuickTest network application and security test tool to test and validate performance and security efficacy of its FortiGate 700G series next-generation firewall (NGFW).

-Three companies have struck an international deal to jointly develop what they say will be the first “intelligent, autonomous and integrated” test solution for photonic integrated circuit devices.

Lightium, MPI and Axiomatic_AI signed an MOU with the goal to “revolutionize the testing and qualification processes of photonic integrated circuit (PIC) devices.” U.S.-based Axiomatic_AI will provide the supporting AI, Taiwan’s MPI contributes wafer probing systems and automation software, and Swiss start-up Lightium brings testing infrastructure and photonic device measurement expertise to the partnership.

The partners said that they are working on a “unified AI platform that addresses the growing complexity and performance demands of characterizing photonic integrated circuits” that will unlock “new levels of automation, precision, and scalability for next-generation applications.”