e& UAE claims world’s fastest aggregated 5G-A speed of 62 Gbps

e& said it used “cutting-edge” hardware and “sophisticated” algorithms like MU-MIMO to achieve this record speed

Emirati-based telco e& UAE aggregated multiple carriers across high-band and low-band over simplified architecture, reaching a new record speed of 62 Gbps. The telco said it used “cutting-edge” hardware and “sophisticated” algorithms like MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output) to achieve this record speed.

Khalid Murshed, chief technology and information officer (CTIO) at e& UAE, said: “We are thrilled to announce e& UAE’s achievement of the world’s fastest 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network speed. With the target of 10Giga nation, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of technology, empower innovative services and applications that will transform the fabric of society and the economy.”

e& UAE also noted it is “harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI)” to deliver personalized experiences to customers and to “spearhead” intelligent energy-saving initiatives.

“By adopting the latest 5G-Advanced solutions, we are not only delivering unparalleled experiences to individuals and organizations today but also paving the way for ultra-high download speeds in the future, amplifying their overall experience,” Murshed added.

In a separate announcement, Ericsson and e& UAE claimed the successful implementation of Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S), a time-critical communication technology, in a 5G commercial network for the first time in the Middle East and Africa.

The technology was demonstrated through a cloud gaming showcase conducted on e& UAE’s 5G Standalone commercial network on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024, where L4S resulted in reducing the latency to less than half and perfectly maintaining it within a predefined range, Ericsson said.

The Swedish vendor noted that the introduction of L4S time-critical communication technology marks a significant milestone in e& UAE’s journey towards 5G-Advanced, where it will enable the Arab telco to enrich its 5G capabilities, catering to time-sensitive use cases in industrial control and mobility automation.

In addition, L4S time-critical communication technology is expected to play a crucial role in supporting a wide range of rate-adaptive media applications and services, including media production, extended reality (XR) and cloud gaming.

Marwan Bin Shakar, senior vice president of access network development at e& UAE, said: “The successful deployment of L4S time-critical communication technology with Ericsson in Middle East and Africa strengthens e& UAE’s position as a pioneer in advancing 5G capabilities in the region. The solution enables improvements in latency for real-time applications like cloud gaming, ensuring seamless connectivity. As we move towards 5G Advanced, this partnership highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises and consumers alike.”

In May, e& UAE claimed a record speed of 30.5 Gbps on its live 5G network, which, according to the carrier, represented a significant milestone in its evolution towards 5G-Advanced technology.

The telco noted that this achievement was unveiled during a demonstration held at a business summit, in which the telco aggregated multiple carriers across high-band and mid-band spectrum, with network speeds reaching 30.5 Gbps.

In September 2023, e& said it achieved 10 Gbps throughput on the 6 GHz band. The telco said that the trial focused on “unlocking the full potential of the 6 GHz frequency range and utilizing the 400 MHz bandwidth to achieve the unparalleled 10Gbps speed while enhancing the user experience.