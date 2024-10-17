YOU ARE AT:5GEricsson to modernize Chunghwa Telecom’s 5G network
Ericsson to modernize Chunghwa Telecom’s 5G network

By Juan Pedro Tomás
The vendor noted that the contract covers a full range of Ericsson 5G RAN portfolio, including ultralight remote radios

Swedish vendor Ericsson has been awarded a 5G contract with Taiwanese operator Chunghwa Telecom with the aim of modernizing its network, the former said in a release.

“Ericsson’s advanced 5G solutions align perfectly with our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing network efficiency,” said Chung Yung Chia, vice president of Network Technology Group at Chunghwa Telecom. “This partnership exemplifies our dedication to advancing our 5G network capabilities and to achieving our new Net Zero targets of 2045.”

The Nordic vendor noted that the contract covers a full range of Ericsson 5G RAN portfolio, including ultralight remote radios like the dual-band Radio 4490HP, which offers an estimated 54% reduction in embodied carbon footprint and over 40% lower energy usage compared to legacy products. The new radios enhance multi-band capacity, uplink performance and energy efficiency, ensuring a sustainable and future-ready network, Ericsson said.

Chunghwa Telecom will also benefit from Ericsson AI Intelligent RAN power saving, part of the Service Continuity offering that uses advanced AI and machine learning technologies to reduce energy consumption without impacting network performance. Ericsson explained that this AI-driven solution automates the monitoring and optimization of complex networks to predict network load and optimize energy efficiency.

Additionally, Ericsson’s Site Digital Twin is a key component of this modernization effort, offering enhanced digital engineering and asset lifecycle management based on open standards.

Earlier this year, Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost 5G technology in Taiwan.

The agreement, signed at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, was aimed at expanding collaboration in 5G-Advanced technology, focusing on Extended Reality (XR), time-critical communication, industrial automation, 5G RedCap, AI-driven network energy-saving solutions and intelligent network operations.

The collaboration specifically targets the advancement and commercialization of 3GPP Release 18 related technologies, which represents the start of 5G-Advanced technology.

Chunghwa Telecom has successfully implemented Ericsson’s AI-powered smart energy solution, saving up to 34% of potential energy consumption without compromising user experience, Ericsson added.

Chunghwa Telecom had launched commercial 5G services in July 2020 using equipment from Ericsson.

In December 2023, Chunghwa Telecom reached an agreement to use Singapore operator Singtel’s cloud platform, Paragon, to deliver integrated services combining 5G network slicing with cloud applications.

Singtel said that the two companies are joining together to promote the rapid popularization of 5G Standalone (SA) innovative application services.

By leveraging Singtel Paragon, Chunghwa Telecom can create a service platform to exploit the network slicing capabilities of 5G, deploy multi-access edge computing at scale and utilize its marketplace to promote and deliver innovative 5G applications to industrial sectors in Taiwan, according to the two companies.

