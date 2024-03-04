Ericsson, Chunghwa Telecom boost collaboration in 5G-A

Ericsson and the Taiwanese telco signed this 5G-A deal during MWC 2024

Swedish vendor Ericsson and Taiwanese carrier Chunghwa Telecom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost 5G technology in Taiwan, the former said in a release.

The agreement, signed at MWC 2024, aims to bolster collaboration in 5G-Advanced technology, focusing on Extended Reality (XR), time-critical communication, industrial automation, 5G RedCap, AI-driven network energy-saving solutions and intelligent network operations. This partnership also sets the stage for early research and development of the next generation of mobile technology, the vendor said.

The collaboration specifically targets the advancement and commercialization of 3GPP Release 18 related technologies. Rel-18, set to be officially frozen in March 2024, represents the start of 5G-Advanced technology. These technological advancements are anticipated to serve as the foundation for future 6G networks, facilitating a seamless transition between 5G and 6G.

In addition to supporting technical requirements for XR, 5G RedCap devices and network energy efficiency, AI and machine learning (ML) will play a crucial role in 5G-Advanced technology, according to the Nordic vendor. Chunghwa Telecom has successfully implemented Ericsson’s AI-powered smart energy solution, saving up to 34% of potential energy consumption without compromising user experience, Ericsson added.

Alex Chien, president of network technology at Chunghwa Telecom, said: “By jointly exploring the latest 5G Advanced technology, this MoU further solidifies our commitment in building a top-notch and sustainable network to enable the transformation to a low-carbon economy. “

“Our advanced AI and ML technology will further enable intelligent network operations, leading to optimized energy efficiency. We are committed to supporting Chunghwa Telecom in unleashing the full business potential of 5G with a green network while propelling the 5G evolution,” said David Chou, president of Ericsson in Taiwan.

Chunghwa Telecom had launched commercial 5G services in July 2020 using equipment from Ericsson.

In December 2023, Chunghwa Telecom reached an agreement to use Singapore operator Singtel’s cloud platform, Paragon, to deliver integrated services combining 5G network slicing with cloud applications.

Singtel said that the two companies are joining together to promote the rapid popularization of 5G Standalone (SA) innovative application services.

By leveraging Singtel Paragon, Chunghwa Telecom can create a service platform to exploit the network slicing capabilities of 5G, deploy multi-access edge computing at scale and utilize its marketplace to promote and deliver innovative 5G applications to industrial sectors in Taiwan, according to the two companies.