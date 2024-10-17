TBT: PCS firms prepare for rollout; AT&T tests circuit switch tech; PepsiCo taps new wireless solution … this week in 1995

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on those sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

PCS firms prepare for rollout

As the entrepreneurial block auctions for broadband personal communications services get underway this December, the first broadband PCS services also are scheduled to become reality. But a later rollout schedule is par for the course among major PCS license holders, resulting in part from technology delays. Within the next few months American Personal Communications, awarded a pioneer’s preference license by the Federal Communications Commission, plans to introduce its PCS service-based on Global Systems for Mobile communications technology-initially covering 65 percent of the population in its Washington, D.C./Baltimore major trading area. “I think they can stay within their timetable,” stated Peter Nighswander, director of PCS market research at Washington, D.C.-based Economic and Management Consultants International Inc. The rollout will serve “as a blueprint for things to come,” he added. … Read more

AT&T tests circuit switch technology



AT&T Wireless Services is introducing AT&T wireless circuit data service in New York and New Jersey. Circuit data service allows cellular customers with portable computing devices to access corporate databases and e-mail with throughput comparable to landline connections, according to AT&T. The company is conducting 10 customer trials in the New York metropolitan area, one with a hotel chain that allows its sales force to book rooms from a remote location. Plans call for circuit data service initially to be deployed in markets where AT&T wireless packet data service is available, or soon will be introduced. Wireless packet data service uses Cellular Digital Packet Data technology. Airtime rates for data transmissions are the same as for cellular voice, with no additional monthly surcharge for the service, AT&T said. … Read more

Pepsi-Cola launches data communications solution for sales reps

Pepsi-Cola Allied Bottlers Inc. has selected Norand Corp., Racotek Inc. and RAM Mobile Data USA L.P. to establish a wireless data communications solution for its sales people in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The Fast Access solution will support route sales and bulk delivery to better manage beverage stocking and delivery orders, Norand said. The company said the three mobile data providers established Fast Access as an integrated marketing effort that combines their technology, marketing and sales departments and targets beverage and snack companies for situations where sales people visit customer sites in advance of deliveries to determine the exact amount of products to be shipped for next day delivery. … Read more

Fierce cell tower battle between two New York cities comes to end

The summer’s battle between the adjoining New York cities of White Plains and North Castle has ended, with the state Supreme Court ruling in favor of White Plains. The dispute began last spring when Nynex Mobile received permission from White Plains to erect a monopole for an antenna array on city property, positioned very close to the boundary line of North Castle. After the site was up, the city of North Castle filed a lawsuit against the city of White Plains, saying the tower was “visually intrusive” and that it shouldn’t be located on city property. Only the city of White Plains received revenue from Nynex. The court ruled that the lease and siting process were valid, said David Snyder, an attorney for Nynex, which helped White Plains with its defense. CTIA cites horror stories. … Read more

Australia halts wireless licensing due to government crisis

The licensing process for Austria’s second digital wireless phone system has been put on hold temporarily due to the government crisis in that country. Six bidders met the Oct. 13 application deadline for the Global System for Mobile communications license. However, that day also proved to be the day the Austrian parliament, having come to an impasse on budget matters, voted to dissolve itself. New elections could be held in December. Until a new parliament is created, the plans of Austria’s Ministry for Public Economy and Transport will be delayed. Austria originally hoped to choose a cellular licensee by the end of the year and have the network operational by 1996. … Read more

