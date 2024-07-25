e&, Ericsson claim first implementation of 5G SA RedCap in MEA

The testing took place in e& UAE’s live 5G SA network, where RedCap was enabled in both frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD) spectrum

Ericsson and Emirati-based operator e& UAE have conducted a successful end-to-end verification of Ericsson’s Reduced Capability (RedCap) software solution on the carrier’s 5G Standalone (5G SA) network.

In a release, the Swedish vendor noted that this marks the first implementation of its RedCap solution in a commercial network in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA).

Ericsson noted that this RedCap solution will allow e& UAE to introduce services beyond enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) on its 5G SA architecture.

The testing took place in e& UAE live 5G SA network, where RedCap was enabled in both frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD) spectrum.

Moreover, the two companies jointly developed a testing framework aimed at certifying new RedCap devices before introducing them in e& UAE’s 5G SA network. The next stage is to scale the RedCap implementation across e& UAE’s commercial network in line with the evolution towards 5G Advanced, Ericsson said.

RedCap, sometimes referred to as NR Light, is a reduced set of 5G capabilities intended for devices like wearables and low-cost hotspots that have low battery consumption, lower costs and lower bandwidth requirements. Introduced with 3GPP Release 17, 5G RedCap is designed for devices currently served by LTE CAT-4 but provides equivalent or better in performance with up to 150 Mbps theoretical maximum downlink throughput. This technology helps reduce the complexity, cost and size of 5G devices.

Marwan Bin Shakar, SVP of access network development at e& UAE, said that this RedCap solution will allow the telco to extend its current diverse 5G connectivity options to new segments for consumers, enterprises and industrial users.

“RedCap supports devices such as wearables, and industrial sensors and cameras with adequate speeds, and with improved spectral efficiency in more cost and energy-efficient ways. Our partnership with e& UAE in this implementation is a step in their journey towards 5G Advanced and to unlock connectivity features that will make it possible to automate, innovate and monetize 5G in entirely new ways,” said Ekow Nelson, VP and head of global customer unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

In May, e& UAE claimed a record speed of 30.5 Gbps on its live 5G network, which, according to the carrier, represented a significant milestone in its evolution towards 5G-Advanced technology.

The telco noted that this achievement was unveiled during a demonstration held at a business summit, in which the telco aggregated multiple carriers across high-band and mid-band spectrum, with network speeds reaching 30.5 Gbps.

In September 2023, e& said it achieved 10 Gbps throughput on the 6 GHz band. The telco said that the trial focused on “unlocking the full potential of the 6 GHz frequency range and utilizing the 400 MHz bandwidth to achieve the unparalleled 10Gbps speed while enhancing the user experience.”