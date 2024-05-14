UAE telco e& claims record 5G speed of 30.5 Gbps

During the demo, e& UAE said it aggregated multiple carriers across high-band and mid-band spectrum

Emirati-based operator e& UAE claimed a record speed of 30.5 Gbps on its live 5G network, which, according to the carrier, represents a significant milestone in its evolution towards 5G-Advanced technology.

The telco noted that this achievement was unveiled during a demonstration held at a recent business summit, in which the telco aggregated multiple carriers across high-band and mid-band spectrum, with network speeds reaching 30.5 Gbps.

Khalid Murshed, chief technology and information officer (CTIO) of e& UAE, said: “We are thrilled to announce e& UAE’s achievement of the world’s fastest 5G network speed. With this accomplishment, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of 5G technology, empowering innovative services and applications that will transform the fabric of society and the economy.”

“Aligned with the UAE’s ambitious digital agenda, e& UAE’s continuous investment in its network and technologies underscores its commitment to delivering premium digital services. By adopting the latest 5G solutions, we are providing our customers with premium digital experiences today but also paving the way for the 6G era by 2030 in line with the UAE’s recently unveiled 6G Roadmap by [telecom regulator] TDRA,” the executive said.

In September 2023, e& said it achieved 10 Gbps throughput on the 6 GHz band. The telco said that the trial focused on “unlocking the full potential of the 6 GHz frequency range and utilizing the 400 MHz bandwidth to achieve the unparalleled 10Gbps speed while enhancing the user experience.”

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the regulatory authority of the United Arab Emirates, recently highlighted that 6G is poised to introduce a suite of new capabilities, encompassing applications in artificial intelligence, network virtualization, sensing and comprehensive coverage. Simultaneously, the existing capabilities of 5G will undergo enhancements, targeting improved efficiency in frequency spectrum utilization, connection density and traffic management, the regulator said.

TDRA also noted that anticipated advancements in 6G foresee the support of innovative use cases, ranging from the digital transmission of human senses worldwide, characterized by low latency and high accuracy. Future 6G systems will also have the potential to revolutionize various domains, including autonomous intelligent transportation systems.

The roadmap disclosed by TDRA establishes a schedule kicking off in 2024 with the establishment of a committee. This committee’s mandate encompasses conducting scientific studies, research and the development of technical standards and specifications for 6G. Furthermore, it will disseminate these studies on global platforms like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), alongside collaboration with renowned International Standards and Standardization Institutes such as IEEE and 3GPP.

The roadmap encompasses the potential for conducting 6G experiments to advance the technology within a comprehensive ecosystem through strategic collaborations with industrial, academic and governmental sectors. TDRA also noted that it will play a key role in facilitating these experiments by providing the necessary frequencies and regulatory frameworks. This support will pave the way for the launch and widespread adoption of 6G services in the UAE before 2030, the regulator added.