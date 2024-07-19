Test and Measurement: Ansys partners with Nvidia, Supermicro on advanced simulation

Ansys said that it is collaborating with Supermicro and Nvidia for highly sophisticated, multi-physics simulation solutions that will support larger and more complicated models for applications like 5G/6G antennas, automotive aerodynamics and crash testing, and more.

“Turnkey, customized hardware solutions with central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), interconnects, and cooling modules allow engineers to run predictively accurate simulations more efficiently,” Ansys said, adding that higher-powered simulation tools will enable more design scenarios to be explored faster while reducing time to market.

In other test news:

-Can AI accurately predict network coverage and speeds? SmartCIC says that its algorithms achieved near-perfect accuracy, when predicted KPIs were compared to real-world data collected via drive-testing. CEO Toby Forman says that network performance is fundamentally tied to both 5G monetization and enterprises’ willingness to use 5G. Read more in this story.

–Netscout this week debuted several new products focused on IT observability at the network edge. “Business Edge Observability products, including the nGenius Edge Sensor and Remote InfiniStreamNG solutions to deliver IT observability for remote locations at the digital edge. “As the prevalence and importance of mission-critical applications and services expand at remote sites, like retail stores, manufacturing facilities, banks, utility companies, hospitals, and government offices, proactive, deep-dive observability is more critical in reducing business risk,” the company said in a release, adding that It teams “require instrumentation that provides a combination of synthetic transaction capabilities and deep packet inspection (DPI) to prevent visibility gaps and determine the root cause quickly.”

–Keysight Technologies has launched a new offering in its Advanced Design System (ADS) product suite focused on PCIe Gen5 and Gen6 modeling and simulation, as well as new features for chiplet PHY design.

–EchoStar has officially opened its Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID) test lab, which was funded by $50 million from NTIA as part of federal efforts to support O-RAN ecosystem development. Read more here.

-Analyst firm Technavio forecasts that the global market for semiconductor assembly and testing services, or SATS, will see a compound annual growth rate of 6.59% through 2028 and grow by more than $19 billion during that period. The market will be driven in part of increasing sales of IoT devices, Technavio said, and will see “intense competition.”

–Ookla’s latest testing is in: According to the company’s data from January through June 2024, T-Mobile US emerged as the leader when it comes to key mobile KPIs in the U.S., while AT&T achieved top marks in the fixed market. Get the full story here.

–ICYMI: How do the various flavors of 5G compare when it comes to gaming? Network testing and analysis firm Signals Research Group took a stab at nailing that down in its latest report, which sought to provide a working comparison of the gaming experience on 5G Standalone, 5G Non-Standalone, LTE, 5G mmWave, Open RAN and 5G Fixed Wireless Access—and threw a 1 Gbps cable broadband connection in the mix for good measure. More in this piece.