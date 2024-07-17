T-Mobile US first in 5G mobile; AT&T in home internet: Ookla

Ookla found that T-Mobile US has the fastest 5G median download speed at 265.80 Mbps

According to Ookla data from January through June 2024, T-Mobile US emerged as the leader when it comes to key mobile KPIs in the U.S, while AT&T achieved top marks in the fixed market.

The data shows that T-Mobile US has the fastest 5G median download speed at 265.80 Mbps, up from 219.54 Mbps during the same period the previous year. While Verizon was not top dog in this category, Ookla noted its “strong increase,” recording a current median download speed of 207.79 Mbps, up from 130.94 Mbps a year ago.

For median upload performance, T-Mobile and Verizon recorded the same median upload performance, of 14.56 Mbps, while T-Mobile had the lowest latency over 5G, of 47 ms.

T-Mobile US also claimed the best mobile network consistency, with 86.6% of its samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload throughput, as well as the title of “top rated mobile network,” with a consumer satisfaction score of 3.7 out of 5.

In the category of network consistency, the other two telco giants were not far behind: Verizon achieved a score of 83.3%, while AT&T followed closely at 80.8%.

As previous reports found, Verizon again recorded the best 5G gaming experience over mobile and the best video experience over fixed assets.

AT&T leads fixed ISP market

Despite its last place position in the mobility categories, AT&T led the fixed ISP market, winning top scores in speed with median download speed of 348.86 Mbps, as well as consistency, with 95.2% of its samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload throughput.

“Competition in both the mobile and fixed markets in the U.S. continues to ramp up,” said Ookla, noting that the T-Mobile’s improved mobile performance is due to the deployment of additional mid-band spectrum, while Verizon and AT&T have benefited from additional C-band spectrum.

“Fiber leads the way in the fixed market, with AT&T Fiber in particular demonstrating strong performance, while the U.S. cable companies are looking to combat competitive pressure by increasing headline speeds, and bundling mobile services, in order to differentiate from 5G fixed-wireless access,” the firm said.

