HPE unveils new AI factory solutions built with Nvidia

In sum – what to know:

HPE, Nvidia launch AI factory stack – The new AI offerings include HPE RTX PRO servers, next-gen Private Cloud AI and the XD690 with Blackwell Ultra GPUs, aimed at scaling generative and agentic AI.

KDDI, Accenture among adopters – KDDI will deploy Nvidia AI infrastructure in Japan, while HPE and Accenture will test agentic AI workflows for financial services use cases.

Ecosystem and workloads expand – HPE’s “Unleash AI” program now includes over 70 pre-packaged AI solutions and 26 new partners, targeting cybersecurity, video analytics and sovereign AI deployment.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nvidia unveiled a new suite of new AI factory offerings aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence across industries.

The expanded portfolio, announced at HPE Discover 2025 in Las Vegas, introduces a range of modular infrastructure and turnkey platforms, including HPE’s new AI-ready RTX PRO Servers and the next generation of the company’s AI platform, HPE Private Cloud AI. These offerings are designed to provide enterprises with the building blocks to develop, deploy and scale generative, agentic and industrial AI workloads.

Branded as Nvidia AI Computing by HPE, the integrated suite combines the chipmaker’s latest technologies—including Blackwell accelerated computing, Spectrum-X Ethernet and BlueField-3 networking—with HPE’s server, storage, software and services ecosystem.

New elements in the stack include HPE OpsRamp Software, an observability solution validated for the Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory, and HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software, which provides orchestration capabilities for enterprise AI environments. The pair noted that the goal is to help organizations streamline AI adoption with a modular, pre-integrated stack that supports scalable deployment from pilot to production.

The key component of the launch is the revamped HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with the chip firm and fully validated under the Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory framework. This platform delivers a full-stack solution for enterprises seeking to harness the power of generative and agentic AI. It now incorporates the HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers equipped with Nvidia’s new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

The new servers serve as a AI compute backbone, suitable for diverse enterprise and industrial use cases. HPE Private Cloud AI also integrates Nvidia AI Blueprints, such as the AI-Q Blueprint for building and managing AI agents.

Internationally, HPE is also supporting AI infrastructure buildouts. In Japan, telecom operator KDDI is working with HPE to construct Nvidia-powered AI infrastructure at the Osaka Sakai data center, based on the Nvidia GB200 NVL72 platform built on the Grace Blackwell architecture.

In the financial services sector, HPE said it is partnering with Accenture and Nvidia to co-test agentic AI workflows using HPE Private Cloud AI. These joint tests will focus on enhancing operations in areas such as sourcing, procurement and risk management.

To broaden AI adoption, HPE is also expanding its “Unleash AI” ecosystem, adding 26 new partners. The company now supports over 70 packaged AI workloads, covering use cases ranging from fraud detection and video analytics to cybersecurity and sovereign AI applications.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO, at HPE, said: “Generative, agentic and physical AI have the potential to transform global productivity and create lasting societal change, but AI is only as good as the infrastructure and data behind it. Organizations need the data, intelligence and vision to capture the AI opportunity and this makes getting the right IT foundation essential.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, added: “We are entering a new industrial era — one defined by the ability to generate intelligence at scale, Together, HPE and Nvidia are delivering full-stack AI factory infrastructure to drive this transformation, empowering enterprises to harness their data and accelerate innovation with unprecedented speed and precision.”