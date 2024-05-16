NTT Docomo to launch new subsidiary to target global expansion

NTT Docomo said it will launch the new subsidiary in July this year

Japanese telco NTT Docomo announced plans to create a new subsidiary, dubbed NTT Docomo Global, with the aim of expanding the telco’s global presence. In a release, the Japanese operator said that the new subsidiary is expected to be officially launched in July this year.

NTT Docomo Global will oversee the Docomo group’s global business operations and drive integrated strategies across diverse domains.

“The company will provide both application services and operators-enabling services globally, as well as consider expanding into other business sectors, aiming to accelerate Docomo’s global expansion. The application services will include convenient Web3-based payment services that will enable individuals and companies to use blockchain technology easily and securely, and Docomo’s Data Marketing Platform (DMP) supported by AI,” the telco said.

The operators-enabling services, including Open RAN and a global space-based non-terrestrial network (NTN), will enable telecom operators to transform their business landscapes, the Japanese carrier added.

“Initially, existing global investments within the Docomo group will be steadily consolidated under the NTT Docomo Global umbrella. In addition, the new company will make new investments in leading companies with strong distribution channels and brand power in local markets to develop its operator-enabling and application-service businesses in an integrated manner. In the medium to long term, the company will independently expand the Docomo group’s global customer base and distribution channels,” said the company.

The company also highlighted that NTT Docomo Global will develop its geographical markets in line with its phased growth, focusing on Southeast Asia and North America as markets with size and growth potential for the application services in the first phase. In the second phase, the new subsidiary will also focus on growth opportunities in Europe and the Middle East.

The company also said its talent portfolio will be built through mid-career recruitment and capital alliances in the global market, with an emphasis on acquiring expertise in investment, management and integrated-business development.

NTT Docomo had recently selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to commercially deploy its nationwide 5G Open Radio Access Network (RAN) in Japan.

AWS said it has also joined Docomo’s OREX initiative to promote Open RAN (O-RAN) efforts at a global scale.

Under the terms of the agreement, NTT Docomo will use AWS to deploy Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service Anywhere (Amazon EKS Anywhere), a container management software, for its 5G O-RAN, with the aim of simplifying network operation with automated cluster management tools. AWS explained that this will enable the Japanese operator to easily run and optimize its 5G Open RAN.

In November 2023, Finnish vendor Nokia announced that NTT Docomo was deploying the former’s O-RAN compliant 5G AirScale baseband solution, including centralized unit (CU) and distributed unit (DU) software, in its commercial network in Japan.