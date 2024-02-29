NTT Docomo selects AWS to deploy 5G O-RAN in Japan

AWS said it has also joined NTT Docomo’s OREX initiative to promote O-RAN efforts at a global scale

Japanese operator NTT Docomo has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to commercially deploy its nationwide 5G Open Radio Access Network (RAN) in Japan.

In a release, AWS said it has also joined Docomo’s OREX initiative to promote Open RAN (O-RAN) efforts at a global scale.

Under the terms of the agreement, Docomo will use AWS to deploy Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service Anywhere (Amazon EKS Anywhere), a container management software, for its 5G O-RAN, with the aim of simplifying network operation with automated cluster management tools. AWS explained that this will enable the Japanese operator to easily run and optimize its 5G Open RAN.

Amazon EKS Anywhere will also allow easier integration with other AWS services in AWS regions, the U.S. company said.

AWS is supporting Docomo in developing its 5G Core on AWS that is running in a hybrid cloud environment. Docomo started a series of proofs-of-concept (PoCs) in 2022 using AWS Graviton Processors and Amazon EKS to run its cloud-native 5G Core software in a hybrid cloud environment to prevent the impact from catastrophic events such as floods or typhoons. Within a year, the mobile operator showed a reduced power consumption for 5G Core by an average of 72% using its lab environment, according to the carrier.

Last year, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband network, announced a strategic collaboration with Japanese companies including Docomo, to provide connectivity in rural parts of Japan and in disaster recovery areas by linking Kuiper connectivity service back to its network to recover mobile communication service quickly.

“We believe that the collaboration with AWS and Project Kuiper will accelerate innovation and deliver more resilient, flexible and power-efficient networks for our customers,” said Hozumi Tamura, senior EVP and head of telecommunication business at NTT Docomo.

“AWS has been working with communication service providers for several years to develop solutions in advanced networking, silicon innovation and edge services for 5G technology. Our goal is to continue to enable truly cloud-native, sustainable and AI-driven 5G networks in AWS Regions and at the edge,” said Kathrin Renz, vice president of AWS Industries.

In January 2024, AWS announced a large investment into its existing cloud infrastructure in Tokyo and Osaka by 2027 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in Japan.

In November 2023, Finnish vendor Nokia had announced that NTT Docomo was deploying the former’s O-RAN compliant 5G AirScale baseband solution, including centralized unit (CU) and distributed unit (DU) software, in its commercial network in Japan.

Nokia said that this solution will enable NTT Docomo to pursue a multi-supplier strategy, giving the Japanese telco the option to connect with Open Radio Units (RU) delivered by other suppliers.

Nokia had said it will deploy its fully O-RAN-compliant 5G AirScale baseband solution in Docomo’s commercial network. Nokia’s solution is enabled by the latest ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, which the vendor said will also deliver sustainability benefits as well as operational cost savings to Docomo due to its small footprint and low power consumption.