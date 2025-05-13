Open RAN: Navigating nuances to reap the rewards (Reader Forum)

In situations with transformative potential, just before a revolutionary breakthrough takes place, the forthcoming innovation is met with some hesitancy and skepticism. Presently, Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) is experiencing such a moment. The benefits of Open RAN — ranging from increased flexibility to optionality to ease of innovation — are well understood, but still, practical deployment processes and implementation nuances remain a point of concern for some operators.

Open RAN enables operators to choose hardware and software solutions from various vendors, which can lead to reduced equipment and operational costs in the longer term. Such multi-vendor environments require sophisticated integration skills, extensive testing and validation and new operational models that may pose as a challenge for some. Despite these challenges, the long-term benefits outweigh the perceived complexity.

Momentum behind Open RAN is building as operators seek more cost-effective and flexible solutions for deploying 5G and future wireless technologies. Industry analyst firm Dell’Oro predicts significant acceleration, with Open RAN expected to comprise more than 25% of the total RAN market in 2029, notably up from the 5-10% forecasted by the end of 2025. Behind these projections are real commitments from major operators worldwide who increasingly view Open RAN as a strategic necessity rather than just a technical option. This growth reflects a fundamental shift in how networks are designed and managed.

The genesis of Open RAN

Open RAN began as a response to a longstanding industry obstacle: vendor lock-in. For decades, mobile operators had little choice but to purchase integrated, proprietary systems from a single vendor. These systems worked well enough, but limited operators’ choices and hindered competitive pricing.

The push for openness stemmed from more factors than cost alone. It was about creating room for fresh thinking and the need to foster innovation in an industry where a handful of companies controlled innovation cycles. In February 2018, the O-RAN Alliance was founded to push the RAN industry toward more open, intelligent and virtualized, fully interoperable mobile networks.

This initiative marked the beginning of a movement that continues to gain momentum today.

Alleviating intricacies: starting single-vendor

Embracing Open RAN doesn’t always mean adopting a multi-vendor architecture from Day 1, especially for an established brownfield network. While starting multi-vendor for a greenfield operator is easier and makes sense, it’s usually best to embark on a brownfield update with a single vendor that adheres to open standards and can provide the best of both worlds — simplified integration now with the option for flexibility later.

By starting an Open RAN journey with a single-vendor, operators can:

Gain experience with open interfaces without needing to navigate the nuances of multi-vendor integration immediately

Build internal capabilities gradually while maintaining existing operational models

Create a foundation for future expansion to include best-of-breed components

Some might say this approach is akin to learning to walk before you run. By starting with a trusted vendor who is committed to open standards, operators can confidently begin their journey with one RAN partner, while still preparing for an open future.

Addressing security and integration considerations

While Open RAN enhances security through openness and interoperability, there are also concerns that it increases the possibility for risk by involving multiple vendors. This approach necessitates stringent security measures and continuous monitoring to protect against vulnerabilities.

This reality means that Open RAN simply requires a different security approach. Operators can address these concerns effectively by working with vendors who are O-RAN compliant, have a robust partner ecosystem and complete extensive pre-validation and interoperability testing.

Similarly, integration challenges can be mitigated through careful planning and phased implementation. Starting with openness at specific network points — rather than across the entire architecture — gradually allows operators to gain experience and confidence.

To standardize across the industry, the O-RAN Alliance spearheads a variety of initiatives aimed to address these considerations, from instituting a Working Group focused on security to publishing specifications that outline security best practices and requirements. The alliance rolls out new security schemes as optional features first, to avoid sudden interoperability updates before they become mandatory in later versions. The O-RAN Alliance’s gradual approach to integrating security enhancements through standardization aims to balance improving security posture and ensuring interoperability as well as vendor readiness.

Future-proofing through standards

Perhaps the most compelling reason to embrace Open RAN now is future-proofing. Networks built on proprietary systems today will likely face extensive transitions in the future.

By contrast, networks built on open standards — and especially those that are software-based — allow operators to adapt as technology and innovations evolve, incorporating AI, automation and whatever comes next without replacing critical infrastructure or being limited to one provider.

The trend toward artificial intelligence and machine learning in optimizing network operations and maintenance within Open RAN ecosystems is also gaining momentum. These technologies are being leveraged to automate processes, enhance performance and reduce operational costs, crucial for telecom networks’ long-term sustainability and efficiency.

The path forward: pragmatic openness

The journey to genuinely open networks is a decision that is operator specific and will depend on many factors. It’s important to acknowledge that the rollout of Open RAN will not be uniform across every region due to a variety of elements. Regional complexities, such as varying infrastructure maturity and compliance requirements, will influence the pace and approach to adoption. In some areas, government policies may accelerate Open RAN deployment by offering funding or fostering innovation and competition, while in others, regulatory hurdles or geopolitical considerations could slow progress.

The reality is that openness exists on a spectrum; it’s not an all-or-nothing concept. Operators who take a measured approach — implementing open interfaces that make sense now while building toward greater flexibility for the future — will reap the benefits of this decision.

As the market continues its impressive growth trajectory, the question isn’t whether Open RAN will become mainstream but how quickly and through what path. The complexity may be real, but so is the opportunity — and those who find the right balance can shape the future of wireless communication.