The utilities industry, charged with powering, hydrating, and heating the world, is undergoing a profound transformation. Aging infrastructure, rising resource demands, and the growing complexity of operations make it imperative for utilities to adopt smarter, more resilient solutions. Reliable, high-performance connectivity is at the heart of this shift, enabling real-time data access, automation, and enhanced security.

Private mobile networks (PMNs) are proving to be a game-changer for utilities, offering secure, dedicated connectivity tailored to operational needs. PMNs provide utility companies with complete control over bandwidth, security and coverage, delivering unmatched reliability and flexibility. These networks excel at supporting mission-critical applications such as real-time monitoring, operational automation, and the integration of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Driving innovation across the utilities industry

Across different sectors within the utilities industry, PMNs are delivering tangible benefits. Here’s how they are driving innovation:

Wind energy: maximising performance and remote operations

Wind farms, often located in offshore or remote areas, require constant monitoring to maintain peak efficiency and minimise downtime. A private mobile network ensures seamless communication between turbines, control centres, and maintenance crews, enabling:

Remote diagnostics that allow operators to detect, analyse, and address technical issues from a control centre without having to dispatch technicians to offshore or isolated locations, significantly reducing both costs and operational delays.

Predictive maintenance powered by real-time sensor data, which helps identify early signs of mechanical wear or potential failures in turbines, allowing operators to schedule repairs before serious breakdowns occur.

Turbine performance optimisation that adjusts energy output dynamically based on real-time wind conditions, improving efficiency and maximising overall energy generation.

Enhanced worker safety by providing technicians and offshore personnel with reliable communication links that ensure instant access to emergency support, operational updates, and coordination during maintenance tasks.

Oil & gas: enhancing safety and operational oversight

The oil and gas sector operates in vast, often hazardous environments, where real-time data and secure communication are critical to maintaining safety and efficiency. A private mobile network provides:

Continuous pipeline monitoring using IoT sensors that track pressure levels, flow rates, and temperature changes, allowing operators to detect anomalies that could indicate leaks or structural weaknesses before they escalate into critical failures.

Automated inspections through the integration of drones and robotic systems that can access hard-to-reach infrastructure and high-risk processing areas, reducing the need for manual inspections in dangerous conditions and reducing down-time necessary to make the environment safe for people.

Worker safety solutions that ensure secure, real-time communication between field teams, control centres, and emergency response units, allowing for immediate coordination in the event of accidents or hazardous incidents.

AI-driven maintenance strategies that leverage machine learning to predict equipment failures based on performance patterns, enabling proactive interventions that prevent costly shutdowns and extend asset lifespans.

Utilities processing plants: powering automation and efficiency

Processing plants are complex industrial environments that demand precision, safety, and seamless automation to maintain high production standards. PMNs enable:

IoT-driven process control that continuously collects and analyses data from production lines, chemical reactors, and storage facilities, ensuring optimal operating conditions and maintaining consistent product quality.

Predictive equipment maintenance that identifies early signs of mechanical stress or inefficiencies in pumps, compressors, and processing units, preventing costly breakdowns and unplanned downtime.

Automated logistics and material handling by connecting autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and robotic systems, streamlining the movement of raw materials and finished products while reducing manual handling.

Enhanced worker safety measures that integrate real-time monitoring, emergency alert systems, and secure voice and video communication, ensuring a safer working environment in high-risk zones.

Secure, real-time workforce communication: The network ensures that plant operators, engineers, and emergency response teams maintain continuous, secure communication, enabling rapid decision-making and coordinated responses to any operational or safety issues

Real-world impact of private mobile networks

Private mobile networks are already making a significant impact across the utilities sector, enabling smarter operations and greater efficiency. Around the world, companies are seeing the benefits of secure, dedicated connectivity, from wind farms to chemical manufacturing facilities.

In Australia, BAI Communications (BAI) is ready to support the utilities industry in unlocking these benefits. With extensive expertise in designing, deploying, and managing private mobile networks, BAI is uniquely positioned to help utilities take advantage of real-time data, automation, and next-generation connectivity solutions.

Moray East Wind Farm, Scotland

BAI’s sister company, Boldyn Networks deployed a private mobile network (PMN) at the Moray East Wind Farm—one of Scotland’s premier offshore wind projects—to support the installation and management of 100 offshore turbines and three substations. This robust network has been critical during both the construction and operational phases, providing seamless, secure connectivity that links offshore sites with onshore control centres. The PMN not only facilitates efficient project coordination but also underpins real-time performance monitoring and proactive maintenance strategies.

Automated operations and safety at BASF

BASF, a global leader in chemical manufacturing, partnered with Boldyn Networks to deploy the first-ever 5G private mobile network in the chemical industry in Spain. The dedicated network now powers a range of industrial applications, from real-time process monitoring to predictive maintenance. With ultra-reliable connectivity, BASF has been able to enhance automation, optimise production efficiency, and strengthen security across its facilities. The PMN ensures seamless, high-speed communication between thousands of connected devices over more than 100 hectares, allowing for greater operational visibility and control.

Looking ahead: a smarter, more connected future

As utilities strive to meet the demands of an evolving world, private mobile networks are set to play a pivotal role in transforming operations and enhancing connectivity. These networks not only address the challenges of aging infrastructure but also provide the agility and security needed to support emerging technologies and data-driven decision-making.

The provision of PMNs empowers utility companies to streamline operations, enhance safety, and improve service reliability while preparing for a more sustainable future. With BAI Communications ready to support the sector in deploying tailored connectivity solutions, the utilities industry is poised for a new era, where intelligent infrastructure and seamless communication are paramount. By embracing PMNs, utilities can redefine their operational frameworks and ultimately contribute to a more efficient, resilient, and connected world.