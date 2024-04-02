4 takeaways from the DISH Wireless’ cloud native strategy

DISH Wireless EVP Eben Albertyn on lessons learned from building and operating a cloud native 5G Standalone Open RAN network

After more than a decade of strategic spectrum acquisition, and given the regulatory go-ahead related to the T-Mobile US acquisition of Sprint, DISH Wireless has built out a 5G Standalone network that covers 70% of the US population and provides extensive VoNR service. Following cloud-native and Open RAN principles, DISH Wireless worked with multiple infrastructure and software vendors, serving as its own primary system integrator, to build out the network largely during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the recent Telco Cloud and Edge Forum, available on demand here, DISH Wireless Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Eben Albertyn discussed lessons learned from this process, and shared advice with others in the telecoms ecosystem about how to do cloud native.

While the four takeaways delineated here focus on systems integration, the primacy of silicon, effective ecosystem development, and software development expertise, a cross-cutting theme in his commentary—and in many other discussions hosted during the forum—was the workforce and organizational changes necessary to depart from legacy ways of doing business and taking full advantage of the technology assets in place.

Editor’s note: These comments are extracted from a longer interview which we’ll further cover soon, and are lightly edited for length and clarity.