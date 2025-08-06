Jio Platforms launches 10 live 5G network slices

Jio Platforms said these dedicated virtual network slices are designed for sectors such as enterprise, IoT, gaming, Jio’s fixed wireless service JioAirFiber, and mission-critical communications

In sum – what to know:

10 nationwide 5G slices – The operator’s standalone 5G Core now runs 10 live network slices for use cases like IoT, gaming, FWA, and mission-critical services.

Battle-tested – Jio’s slicing platform promises SLA-based experiences, with each slice optimized for scale, reliability, and isolation from network congestion.

FWA leadership and 5G scale – Jio AirFiber reached 7.4M subscribers, making it the world’s top FWA provider, while total 5G users surpassed 200 million in Q1 FY26.

Indian company Jio Platforms has successfully launched 10 active 5G network slices nationwide, using its in-house 5G Standalone ( 5G SA) Core to serve a range of real-world applications, senior vice president Aayush Bhatnagar announced on LinkedIn.

“Network slicing is no longer a lab experiment — it’s live, nationwide, and enabling real use cases. Our 5G SA core and network slicing platform (NSP) are production-grade, optimized for scale, performance, and reliability,” he wrote.

These dedicated virtual network slices are designed for sectors such as enterprise, Internet of Things (IoT), gaming, Jio’s fixed wireless service JioAirFiber, and mission-critical communications. The deployment promises SLA-based 5G experiences by isolating traffic for each slice, ensuring performance even during congestion.

Network slicing, enabled only by 5G SA networks, lets operators create multiple virtual networks over a single physical infrastructure. Each slice can be tailored to specific use case needs.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Jio reached 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home broadband connections.

“Jio AirFiber is now the world’s largest fixed wireless access service, with 7.4 million users,” said Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in the company’s latest earnings release.

Reliance Industries is reportedly preparing a scaled-down initial public offering (IPO) for its telecom arm, Jio Platforms, aiming to raise more than $6 billion by listing just 5% of the company, according to a recent report by Bloomberg.

Sources suggested that the company is proceeding cautiously due to concerns that India’s market may not be ready to absorb a larger offering at this time.

Jio Platforms is a digital services holding company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). It owns and operates multiple digital businesses, with local telecommunications services firm Reliance Jio Infocomm being the largest and most well-known among them. Currently, about 80% of Jio Platforms’ $17.6 billion in annual revenue comes from its telecom arm.

In October last year, Reliance Jio Infocomm said it was taking a more measured approach to its 5G network expansion due to low capacity utilization and the delayed monetization of the technology. As a result, the Indian carrier is shifting its focus towards upgrading its existing 4G users to the more expensive 5G services, according to previous reports.

The current utilization of the telco’s 5G network stands at around 15%, according to sources familiar with Jio’s equipment suppliers. However, sources at Reliance Jio Infocomm had claimed that actual 5G usage is more than double that amount. Jio’s 5G infrastructure is supported by equipment from Nordic vendors Nokia and Ericsson.

Meanwhile, a Jio spokesperson said that the company’s future investments in the 5G field will be determined by demand. Industry analysts anticipate that Jio’s next phase of 5G expansion will likely occur once competition from Airtel intensifies. Jio’s 5G user base currently reaches approximately 130 million, while Airtel currently has nearly 90 million 5G customers.

In September of 2024, Mukesh Ambani, in charge of Reliance Industries, claimed Reliance Jio Infocomm had reached nationwide coverage with its 5G offering. During RIL’s 47th annual general meeting, Ambani said that more than 85% of the 5G radio cells in the country are operated by Jio.