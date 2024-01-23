The Mission Driving Success at ADB with Stacey Thompson

Stacey Thompson, the current Chief Operating Officer of ADB Companies, joins us today to share her journey and insights on women in leadership, work-life balance, and the future of the telecommunications industry. ADB Companies is a turnkey provider in the telecommunications industry, with a focus on customer-centricity and the growth, safety, and well-being of team members. This episode dives into the company culture of ADB, Stacey’s approach to effective leadership, and the exciting announcement of Stacey’s promotion to CEO. 

About Stacey Thompson

The Mission Driving Success at ADB with Stacey Thompson

Stacey Thompson is Chief Operating Officer at ADB Companies. Stacey is a highly successful, and a well-regarded business leader who is passionate about driving results and creating solutions for customers. Stacey is currently responsible for leading our day-to-day operations across all lines of business, program management and driving operational efficiency with safety as the number 1 priority.  Stacey has 26+ years of experience in construction, engineering, design-build, and implementation of fiber & wireless networks across 50 states and 4 countries. Her management background includes leading 8,000+ people and 4,000 vendor partners, as well as the development and implementation of cross functional systems, automation, and tooling.  She has special interest in encouraging women in leadership through relationships and mentoring.  Stacey is incredibly passionate about leading people to realize their potential and success.

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charles
https://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the 5G Talent Talk podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.
