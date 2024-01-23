The Mission Driving Success at ADB with Stacey Thompson

Stacey Thompson, the current Chief Operating Officer of ADB Companies, joins us today to share her journey and insights on women in leadership, work-life balance, and the future of the telecommunications industry. ADB Companies is a turnkey provider in the telecommunications industry, with a focus on customer-centricity and the growth, safety, and well-being of team members. This episode dives into the company culture of ADB, Stacey’s approach to effective leadership, and the exciting announcement of Stacey’s promotion to CEO.
Stacey Thompson is Chief Operating Officer at ADB Companies. Stacey is a highly successful, and a well-regarded business leader who is passionate about driving results and creating solutions for customers. Stacey is currently responsible for leading our day-to-day operations across all lines of business, program management and driving operational efficiency with safety as the number 1 priority. Stacey has 26+ years of experience in construction, engineering, design-build, and implementation of fiber & wireless networks across 50 states and 4 countries. Her management background includes leading 8,000+ people and 4,000 vendor partners, as well as the development and implementation of cross functional systems, automation, and tooling. She has special interest in encouraging women in leadership through relationships and mentoring. Stacey is incredibly passionate about leading people to realize their potential and success.
Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.
This site uses cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements. This site may also include cookies from third parties. By using this site you consent to the use of cookies.Accept