YOU ARE AT:5GEricsson CEO: 2023 was ‘difficult;’ MNO spending to ‘further decline’ in  2024
Ericsson TDD massive MIMO radios
Image courtesy of Ericsson.

Ericsson CEO: 2023 was ‘difficult;’ MNO spending to ‘further decline’ in  2024

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5GNetwork Infrastructure

AT&T’s five-year deal with Ericsson and a spike in 5G investment in India were bright spots in an otherwise contracting market

With the exception of a major five-year deal with AT&T and a spending spike in India, Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm described a “difficult mobile networks market marked by persistent headwinds” in reporting fourth quarter and full year 2023 financials. He called the slowdown in North American spending “unprecedented.” Ekholm also acknowledged a spike in sales into India as carriers there rapidly deploy 5G but, he said, that business would call off as “the investment pace normalizes.” 

Fourth quarter sales declined 17% year-over-year with a 23% decline in the networks business. Gross income decreased to around $2.8 billion from $3.4 billion in the same quarter last year. 

Ekholm said Ericsson has engaged in a multi-faceted cost-cutting program, including a reduction of 9,000 headcount that started last year and will continue in 2024. This, he said, is among the “critical steps in building a stronger, more profitable Ericsson.” 

The big picture, Ekholm said, is to continue to deliver high performance, differentiated, open mobile networking technologies. Historically, he said large declines in the mobile market are followed by a rebound. “That is something we see will happen this time as well,” although the timing is difficult to predict. 

He said operators are having to deal with stagnant return on capital. “I think to change this there are two things we can do: We can passively wait for the market ot just improve or regulation to change, or we try to address the issue head-on by changing the way networks are consumed and monetized…We’ve chosen the latter route.” 

“Ultimately we expect the market to recover to more normalized levels, but that will be over time,” Ekholm said. “It’s really up to our customers to determine the cadence of investment and really not up to us to predict when the market will turn.” 

Click here to access the full financials.

Previous article
The Mission Driving Success at ADB with Stacey Thompson
Next article
How cellular IoT found its groove – five things to know about the eSIM revolution

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats