From Hype to Human: Hanwha’s Edge with Bryant Tam

In this episode, Bryant Tam, Vice President of Hanwha Data Centers, shares his journey from building substations at Southern California Edison to developing next-generation energy campuses for one of the world’s fastest-growing data center companies. Drawing on his experience as a “Zoogler” — a former Google data center strategist — Bryant reveals how Hanwha is leveraging its global energy expertise in solar, hydrogen, and natural gas to deliver power-first, scalable infrastructure for AI and hyperscale demand.

He explains how Hanwha’s lean, entrepreneurial approach enables faster decision-making, powered by the backing of a global conglomerate with deep roots in energy innovation. Bryant also discusses the realities behind industry hype, the importance of authentic culture, and his team’s commitment to mentorship and workforce development.

From negotiating land and power deals to shaping the next generation of digital infrastructure leaders, Bryant offers a candid and insightful look at how Hanwha Data Centers is balancing speed, sustainability, and purpose in a rapidly evolving market.