YOU ARE AT:PodcastFrom Hype to Human: Hanwha’s Edge with Bryant Tam

From Hype to Human: Hanwha’s Edge with Bryant Tam

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
Podcast

In this episode, Bryant Tam, Vice President of Hanwha Data Centers, shares his journey from building substations at Southern California Edison to developing next-generation energy campuses for one of the world’s fastest-growing data center companies. Drawing on his experience as a “Zoogler” — a former Google data center strategist — Bryant reveals how Hanwha is leveraging its global energy expertise in solar, hydrogen, and natural gas to deliver power-first, scalable infrastructure for AI and hyperscale demand.

He explains how Hanwha’s lean, entrepreneurial approach enables faster decision-making, powered by the backing of a global conglomerate with deep roots in energy innovation. Bryant also discusses the realities behind industry hype, the importance of authentic culture, and his team’s commitment to mentorship and workforce development.

From negotiating land and power deals to shaping the next generation of digital infrastructure leaders, Bryant offers a candid and insightful look at how Hanwha Data Centers is balancing speed, sustainability, and purpose in a rapidly evolving market.

Watch The Podcast:

Listen to the Podcast:

Important Links

About

Bryant Tam
From Hype to Human: Hanwha’s Edge with Bryant Tam 2

Bryant Tam is the Vice President of Data Centers at Hanwha Data Centers, leading the company’s new vertical focused on large-scale energy solutions for data centers. With over 18 years of experience in leadership, operations, and strategic execution, he previously spent eight years at Google, where he led global infrastructure development and data center site selection. Prior to that, he played key roles at Southern California Edison and in management consulting. Bryant holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from UC Irvine and an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Previous article
How telecommunications operators can thrive in the software-centric era (Reader Forum)
Next article
The platformization imperative: Redefining telcos to compete in the cloud + AI era (Reader Forum)

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats