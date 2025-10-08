Rio AI City: How Brazil Is Powering the Future of Sustainable Digital Infrastructure with Alessandro Lombardi

YOU ARE AT:PodcastRio AI City: How Brazil Is Powering the Future of Sustainable Digital...

In this episode, Alessandro Lombardi, Founder and Chairman of Elea Data Centers, shares how Brazil is emerging as a global hub for green AI infrastructure. He discusses the vision behind Rio AI City, a multibillion-dollar project powered 100% by renewable energy, developed in partnership with the city of Rio de Janeiro. From leveraging Brazil’s abundant hydro, wind, and solar capacity to creating “humanized” data centers that integrate with local communities, Alessandro reveals how Elea is redefining what sustainable digital infrastructure can look like. He also explores Brazil’s unique energy advantage, zero-water cooling systems, and the opportunity to build AI-ready facilities that are both environmentally responsible and socially impactful.

With over 20 years of experience in private equity, corporate finance, and business development in the digital infrastructure sector, Alessandro Lombardi is the Founder and Chairman of Elea Data Centers, working in partnership with global financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, UBS, and BTG Pactual. Recognized as one of the industry’s leading executives, he serves on the Americas Regional Advisory Council of Infrastructure Masons and was named an iMasons IM100 honoree in 2024, in addition to being included in The Tech Capital’s Top 50 Global CEOs list in 2025.

He is the driving force behind Rio AI City, one of the world’s ten largest data center hubs for Artificial Intelligence, designed to position Brazil and Latin America at the forefront of digital transformation. Alessandro holds degrees in Economics and Business Administration from Luiss Guido Carli University and pursued studies in Philosophy and Art History at prestigious Italian universities. He also serves on the boards of EARJ, the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce in Brazil, the American School of Rio de Janeiro, and PUC-Rio.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

