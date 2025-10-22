Powering AI and Growing Food: How EnergiAcres is Rewriting the Energy Playbook, with Shawn Cutter

In this episode, Shawn Cutter, Founder and CEO of EnergiAcres, shares how his company is tackling the data center energy crisis with a truly circular solution that sustains energy, food, and water simultaneously. Drawing from his roots as a sixth-generation Ohio farmer and his experience in technology and oil and gas, Shawn explains how EnergiAcres integrates combined heat and power (CHP) systems with controlled environment agriculture (CEA) to create a closed-loop ecosystem that powers AI infrastructure while growing local food.
He describes how waste heat and CO₂ from power generation are repurposed to fuel greenhouse production, turning traditional inefficiencies into opportunities for community growth and sustainability. Through public-private partnerships and workforce training, EnergiAcres’ model not only reduces environmental impact but also revitalizes local economies. Shawn paints a compelling picture of the data center of 2030 — one that’s resilient, regenerative, and rooted in purpose.
An Ohio native and self-described “energy farming nerd,” Shawn Cutter has dedicated his career to uniting energy, technology, and sustainability. After surviving a life-changing car accident at age ten and enduring over 40 surgeries, he developed the resilience and determination that would define his entrepreneurial path.
With over two decades in the energy sector, Shawn Cutter has led innovation in cloud computing, AI, and edge technologies. He founded Fielding Systems, later acquired by Quorum Software, and co-founded startups including M1neral and CV Labs (now Terra Sow), each focused on advancing sustainable energy solutions.
As Founder and CEO of EnergiAcres, he’s pioneering hybrid power systems that combine combined heat and power (CHP) with controlled environment agriculture (CEA). By capturing CO₂ emissions to fuel greenhouse food production, he’s helping power data centers sustainably while addressing global energy and food challenges.