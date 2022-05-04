Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 4) Making the most of Wi-Fi 7

Qualcomm’s Nick Kucharewski discusses the latest updates to the Networking Pro Series which offers OEMs a turnkey, cost-effective and scalable implementation for access points, as well as operation in a turnkey, cost-effective, and scalable implementation with access point (AP) agent and cloud systems with end-to-end validation and certification. Kucharewski highlights the importance of Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) in maximizing the performance of Wi-Fi 7, including use of the unlicensed 6 GHz band.