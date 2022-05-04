Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 4) Making the most of Wi-Fi 7

In the latest episode of this podcast series, we continue to explore the ongoing evolution of Wi-Fi technologies and how those enable new types of connected, immersive experiences.
Qualcomm’s Nick Kucharewski discusses the latest updates to the Networking Pro Series which offers OEMs a turnkey, cost-effective and scalable implementation for access points, as well as operation in a turnkey, cost-effective, and scalable implementation with access point (AP) agent and cloud systems with end-to-end validation and certification. Kucharewski highlights the importance of Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) in maximizing the performance of Wi-Fi 7, including use of the unlicensed 6 GHz band.
Listen to other episodes in this series below:
- Episode 1: Connectivity for Immersive Mobile Experiences
- Episode 2: Beyond Mobile—Compute, XR, and gaming
- Episode 3: What’s next for Wi-Fi 7?
