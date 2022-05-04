YOU ARE AT:PodcastPowering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 4) Making the most...

Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 4) Making the most of Wi-Fi 7

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
In the latest episode of this podcast series, we continue to explore the ongoing evolution of Wi-Fi technologies and how those enable new types of connected, immersive experiences.

Qualcomm’s Nick Kucharewski discusses the latest updates to the Networking Pro Series which offers OEMs a turnkey, cost-effective and scalable implementation for access points, as well as operation in a turnkey, cost-effective, and scalable implementation with access point (AP) agent and cloud systems with end-to-end validation and certification. Kucharewski highlights the importance of Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) in maximizing the performance of Wi-Fi 7, including use of the unlicensed 6 GHz band.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

