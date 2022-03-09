YOU ARE AT:PodcastPowering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 3) What’s next for...

Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 3) What’s next for Wi-Fi 7?

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Although Wi-Fi 6 and 6E are still making waves in the enterprise and consumer markets, Wi-Fi 7 is here and it brings exciting new features that enable peak performance. In this episode of the Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast, 

Qualcomm’s Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager of Mobile and Compute Connectivity, highlights how 4K QAM, support for 320 megahertz channels, and Multi-Link deliver faster speeds, lower latency, and more immersive experiences. Bekis also discusses Qualcomm’s recently announced FastConnect 7800 subsystem which is Wi-Fi 7 compatible and also features best-in-class Bluetooth audio capabilities. As Wi-Fi continues to evolve, he looks at changing dynamics as the 2.4 GHz band becomes more congested, and high-band Multi-Link effectively allows the aggregation of channels in the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands.

Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

