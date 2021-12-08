Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 2) Beyond Mobile—Compute, XR, and gaming

Qualcomm’s leadership in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth continues to be an integral part of its mobile platforms via the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 sub-system which is included in the recently announced flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. But this expertise developed for mobile is applicable to a range of evolving categories, including new types of PCs, devices that support Extended Reality (XR) experiences, and mobile gaming, which has surpassed desktop and console gaming in terms of market share.



