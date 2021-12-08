YOU ARE AT:PodcastPowering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 2) Beyond Mobile—Compute, XR,...

Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 2) Beyond Mobile—Compute, XR, and gaming

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
PodcastPowering the Future of Wireless Connectivity
Qualcomm’s leadership in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth continues to be an integral part of its mobile platforms via the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 sub-system which is included in the recently announced flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 mobile platform.  But this expertise developed for mobile is applicable to a range of evolving categories, including new types of PCs, devices that support Extended Reality (XR) experiences, and mobile gaming, which has surpassed desktop and console gaming in terms of market share.

tim-mccarthy-01
In this podcast, Qualcomm Atheros Inc.’s Tim McCarthy, senior director of product management, discusses the importance of FastConnect to the company’s current portfolio of products as well as how it figures into a recently -articulated 10-year growth plan that applies mobile technologies to new market areas like compute, XR, gaming and more. 
Snapdragon and Qualcomm FastConnect are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. 

Presented by

Qualcomm Logo
 Learn more from these informative resources:

Solutions

Learn more about Qualcomm’s FastConnect Systems

Learn more

Blog

Discover better video conferencing with Uplink MU-MIMO

Learn more

Blog

OFDMA defines today’s most advanced Wi-Fi 6 experiences

Learn more
Previous article
Optus, Telstra secure low-band 5G spectrum in Australia
Next article
Amaresco expands presence in the smart building space via acquisition

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats