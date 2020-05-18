China Telecom, China Unicom select Ericsson for 5G rollouts

Ericsson has 91 commercial 5G agreements and contracts

China Telecom and China Unicom have chosen to deploy Ericsson Radio System products and solutions as part of their 5G rollouts, specifically making use the Swedish vendor’s dynamic spectrum sharing solution, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

The Ericsson Radio System product portfolio will facilitate the CSPs’ Standalone (SA) 5G RAN build. 3.5 GHz and 200 megahertz wideband 5G radio solutions will serve shared network building needs for high-call-volume while 2.1 GHz 5G radio solutions will support the mixed deployment of 3G, 4G and 5G networks.

According to Ericsson, these steps will allow the two Chinese operators to quickly achieve coverage breadth and depth.

Ericsson will provide solutions for both outdoor and indoor sites, building capacity and coverage in the 3.5 GHz and 2.1 GHz bands. Additionally, Ericsson will provide network provisioning, installation and testing.

Further, China Telecom selected Ericsson 5G Core portfolio solutions, which include Cloud Packet Core, Cloud Unified Data Management and Policy products. The operator will deploy the core network on Ericsson Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) along with Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration.

So far, this month has been a big one for Ericsson. The Swedish company launched a 5G network in Norway with Telia, and in the U.S., announced a number of SA 5G achievements in partnership with T-Mobile, including the world’s first SA 5G data session between commercial modems from two suppliers on a production network.

Currently, Ericsson has 91 commercial 5G agreements and contracts, including 36 live 5G networks on four continents.

According to earlier reports, China Unicom and China Telecom awarded the majority of the 5G contracts to Huawei and ZTE, with each of the Chinese vendors obtaining 35.9% of the deal, with Ericsson winning 17.9%. The final 10.3% was obtained by Chinese company Datang Mobile Communications.

In September last year, China Telecom and China Unicom agreed to cooperatively build a 5G mobile network, with the main aim of reducing costs.