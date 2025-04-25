Fujitsu unveils 1FINITY for global network push

Fujitsu plans to transfer four of its group companies and their related companies to 1FINITY

In sum – what you need to know:

New spin-off, new strategy – Fujitsu will launch 1FINITY on July 1, 2025, consolidating its network products business, including optical gear and O-RAN-compliant 5G hardware.

AI and 6G-ready – 1FINITY will focus on high-capacity optical transmission, vRAN development with GPUs, and research into 6G and IOWN technologies.

Global ambitions – The new venture will expand from Japan and North America into Europe and Asia, targeting cloud infrastructure firms and building partnerships to grow its international footprint.

Japanese company Fujitsu Limited announced that it will transfer its network products business to a new company dubbed 1FINITY.

The new company, scheduled for formation on July 1, 2025, will be a wholly owned subsidary of Fujitsu Limited. By consolidating its network-related operations into 1FINITY, Fujitsu said it aims to deliver competitive network solutions globally and contribute to the evolution of telecommunications infrastructure.

Fujitsu’s medium-term management plan, announced in 2023, envisions the company transforming into “a technology company that realizes net positive through digital services” by 2030. To realize this vision, the firm said it has identified “Business Model and Portfolio” as one of its key strategies.

The company noted that the establishment of 1FINITY is a strategic initiative in line with this medium-term management plan. “Fujitsu aims to strengthen the network products business while clarifying management responsibility and accelerating the decision-making process towards the growth of global business and expansion. It is 1FINITY’s goal to respond quickly to the rapidly changing market environment and create innovation through the timely provision of products that maximize the use of cutting-edge technology, shifting to software technology, and expanding into the AI data center market,” the company said.

“This establishment of this new company will allow both Fujitsu and 1FINITY to leverage their respective strengths, and empower the Fujitsu Group as a whole to provide total solutions that support the transformation of society and the corporate sector, thereby leading to improved value for customers,” it added

The Japanese firm highlighted that the functions encompassing the development, manufacturing, sales, implementation support, maintenance, and operation of network hardware, primarily optical transmission equipment and O-RAN compliant 5G base station equipment, as well as related software, and the research function for 6G, will be consolidated into 1FINITY.

The company also added that it plans to transfer four of its group companies and their related companies to 1FINITY: Fujitsu Telecom Networks Limited, Fujitsu Network Service Engineering Limited, Mobile Techno Corporation and Fujitsu Network Communications. Each group company will continue providing their products and services even after integration into 1FINITY, the company said.

“Through 1FINITY, Fujitsu aims to expand its share of the global network products market and achieve business growth. On the foundation of strengthening business in Japan and North America, 1FINITY will actively expand into the European and Asian markets. While strengthening partnerships to expand sales networks, the company will increase its business domain by approaching new customer segments such as cloud infrastructure companies,” the firm added.

The new entity aims to strengthen competitiveness through the development of high-capacity optical data transmission and reception technology and the technological development of high-performance vRAN software that employs GPUs.

“1FINITY will strive to provide high value to its customers as a supplier of advanced network operations utilizing new technologies such as AI, and next-generation communication systems such as 6G and IOWN. Furthermore, 1FINITY will strengthen Fujitsu’s portfolio by actively enhancing software products and collaborating with partners, aiming for growth in new areas as well,” the company added.

