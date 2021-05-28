Verizon brings 5G mmWave network to popular vacation spots

Verizon has turned on 5G mmWave coverage in Niagara Falls, the Jersey Shore and Ocean City

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Verizon announced that its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the carrier’s millimeter wave (mmWave) network, is now available at popular tourists destinations including Niagara Falls, the Jersey shore and beaches in Delaware and Ocean City, MD.

“As people start to re-engage in normal activities like vacationing, spending the day at the shore, and traveling again, the power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband will be on full display,” commented Kyle Malady, chief technology officer at Verizon. “We have designed this network specifically to handle the data traffic of large crowds in some of the most popular destinations in the U.S. As we see crowds start to grow, traffic at airports and train stations rise and events start to come back, we will be ready to provide the world-class 5G experience our customers want.”

The 5G network will not just improve the network experience for visitors, Verizon says, but small business will benefit as well, by accelerating their digital presence, revolutionizing how they can interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce. The carrier added that Verizon public safety users in these locations will also benefit from the speed and reliability of 5G and the applications it enables, such as augmented reality (AR) and the ability to train individuals virtually.

Last week, Verizon strengthened its foothold in the sports world, partnering with the National Hockey League (NHL) and with more National Basketball Association (NBA) teams. Verizon is deploying its 5G mmWave service and its AWS-powered mobile edge computing (MEC) on the ice and on the court to power new fan experiences, improve arena employee connectivity and deliver player insights.

Verizon 5G Nationwide was available to more than 230 million people in over 2,700 cities, while the carrier’s 5G Ultra Wideband was available in parts of more than 70 U.S. cities and 60 stadiums and arenas. Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength is currently available in 10 cities across the U.S.