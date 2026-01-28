BSNL mulls 4G expansion in India

BSNL already deployed 98,000 4G sites across the Asian nation

In sum – what to know:

22,000 new 4G sites – The Indian government is considering an additional BSNL 4G expansion, with final technical specifications still being processed before a fresh order is placed.

TCS-led consortium remains central – Any new deployment would likely go to the existing TCS, Tejas Networks, and C-DoT consortium, which has already delivered roughly 98,000 live 4G sites.

Funding and scale still open questions – Officials are discussing financing options that could allow BSNL to expand beyond the initial 22,000 sites, depending on budget approvals.

India’s state-owned operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is considering the deployment of an additional 22,000 4G sites nationwide, according to local reports.

While specific locations have not yet been disclosed, the proposal has been under review for some time as the government finalizes technical specifications.

Once approved, the new order would be awarded to the TCS-led consortium responsible for BSNL’s ongoing 4G rollout, which includes Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).

The expansion would build on BSNL’s existing 4G footprint, which currently stands at around 98,000 commissioned and live sites across India.

Speaking to the Economic Times, India’s communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government is in the process of finalizing specifications for the new order, while also exploring funding options to potentially go beyond the 22,000 additional sites. He noted that discussions with the finance ministry are ongoing to ensure adequate capital flow for future network expansion.

Separately, BSNL has recently rolled out VoWi-Fi services nationwide, enhancing voice call quality over Wi-Fi networks—a feature already being offered by private operators Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Government officials previously said that the upgrade to 5G technology will rely entirely on India’s homegrown telecom stack, developed by C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

BSNL previously confirmed plans to start deploying 5G services in Delhi and Mumbai in December 2025. However, the launch of such services has not been announced yet. The equipment used for the operator’s indigenously developed 5G network has reportedly performed well during testing and is being readied for commercial deployment, according to previous reports.