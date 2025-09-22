YOU ARE AT:4gBSNL targets 5G launches in Delhi, Mumbai by the end of 2025
BSNL
Image: 123rf

BSNL targets 5G launches in Delhi, Mumbai by the end of 2025

BSNL delayed its 5G plans chiefly due to the Indian government’s push to develop indigenous 4G technology

In sum – what to know:

5G rollout in Delhi and Mumbai by December 2025 – BSNL says its indigenously developed equipment is performing well in tests, clearing the way for commercial launch.

Indigenous 4G program underpins rollout – The state telco has already deployed 95,000 4G towers which are also 5G-ready.

Government network funding – An additional capex plan by the government was approved in August to strengthen BSNL’s position, though market share remains under 8%.

Indian state run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) plans to roll out 5G services in Delhi and Mumbai by December 2025, local press reported, citing a senior official from the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The report noted that the equipment used for the operator’s indigenously developed network has reportedly performed well during testing and is being readied for commercial deployment.

“All the equipment is working fine without any issues; therefore, we estimate the commercial launch of 5G services in both cities by December 2025,” the official said.

Rival operators Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have already completed nationwide 5G rollouts, while BSNL continues to expand its 4G footprint across the Asian nation.

The state telco’s delays in launching 5G services are largely linked to the government’s push to develop indigenous 4G technology. To that end, the Indian carrier had awarded a contract to a TCS-led consortium, which includes Tejas Networks, the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) — the developer of BSNL’s 4G core — and ITI Ltd. The agreement, signed in May 2023, covered the supply of 4G equipment for 100,000 telecom towers. It also included network components, along with third-party elements and a 10-year annual maintenance contract.

Equipment supply began in September 2023, and the state telco has so far rolled out 95,000 4G towers across India, according to the report.

In June, the Indian government confirmed that BSNL was planning to deploy another 100,000 4G towers across the country.

In August 2025, the government committed an additional capital injection to strengthen BSNL’s network infrastructure.

